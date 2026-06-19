Roger Goodell expects to see NFL players at the 2028 Olympic Games

Flag football is poised to reach a historic milestone with its official inclusion in the Olympic Games program in just two years.

This major development in the sport has prompted the NFL to allow one active player per franchise to participate, paving the way for an unprecedented presence of professional stars on the Olympic stage.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell expressed particular enthusiasm for the idea during a recent interview with Women's Sports Now. According to him, the presence of league players at the Games is not only possible but highly likely.

Goodell explained that many athletes have already expressed interest in representing their countries in flag football. The timing of the Olympic tournament, scheduled before NFL training camps, also facilitates this participation. For many players, the opportunity to win an Olympic medal represents a unique motivation in their athletic careers.

However, selection will not be automatic. Players must first be selected for the U.S. national flag football team, administered by USA Football. This selection process will be officially unveiled later this year and will include specific criteria tailored to this fast-paced and technical sport.

Flag football differs significantly from traditional football. Recent events, such as the Fanatics Flag Football Classic, have demonstrated that speed, agility, and versatility are essential qualities—far more so than physical strength.

A New Olympic Sport Experiencing Global Growth

The inclusion of flag football in the Olympic Games isn't just about NFL players. It's part of a broader strategy to develop the sport internationally. The professional league sees this development as a major growth opportunity, with plans for men's and women's professional leagues already in the works.

However, some industry experts, such as flag football player Darrell “Housh” Doucette, believe that the transition won't be automatic for NFL players. In his view, only one or two professional athletes might make it onto a ten-player Olympic team.

In any case, the potential presence of NFL stars at the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles promises to transform flag football into a global spectacle, while accelerating its popularity across all continents.