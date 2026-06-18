Will Mac Jones be traded in the next few hours?

Mac Jones' career continues to fascinate NFL observers.

After a tumultuous stint with the New England Patriots, the 27-year-old quarterback completely revitalized his market value last year while playing for the San Francisco 49ers. Called up as a backup following Brock Purdy's injury, Jones racked up 2,151 passing yards and 13 touchdowns in 11 appearances in Kyle Shanahan's offensive system.

This resurgence has now caught the attention of several teams looking for a high-caliber backup quarterback. According to Bleacher Report analyst Moe Moton, the Carolina Panthers could make a move to acquire Jones via trade by midseason.

The key to this scenario rests on the shoulders of Bryce Young. The Panthers have chosen not to offer him an immediate contract extension, preferring to evaluate his progress over the course of the upcoming season. If Young were to regress, the Panthers—who play in a highly winnable NFC South division—would seek an immediate alternative to salvage their season and make the playoffs.

A Top-Tier Safety Net for the Panthers' Offense

Rather than turning to reserves like Kenny Pickett, the Panthers would be well advised to target a player who has proven he can win in this league. His standout performances last year against the Saints and the Cardinals demonstrate that he still has what it takes to be a starter.

Although the 49ers are refusing to negotiate for now, a bold offer from the Panthers at the trade deadline could sway the California coaching staff.

The ball is currently in Bryce Young's court, as he comes off an encouraging season with 3,011 yards. However, if the magic fades, Mac Jones's shadow will quickly loom over Charlotte.

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