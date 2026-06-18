Buffalo could still make another major move

The Buffalo Bills organization makes no secret of its goals for the 2026 NFL season: to bring the Lombardi Trophy home.

Led by General Manager Brandon Beane, the team has made a series of bold moves during the offseason. The first major move came in the form of a blockbuster trade to acquire star wide receiver D.J. Moore from the Chicago Bears. Management then bolstered its defense by signing contracts with the formidable pass-rusher Bradley Chubb and the experienced linebacker C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Although the draft injected some quality fresh blood into the roster, many observers believe Buffalo shouldn't stop there. According to Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report, investing even more to support star quarterback Josh Allen is essential to ensuring the franchise's success.

Moore's arrival finally provides a top-tier option for the passing game. Behind him, Khalil Shakir is expected to be the second option in the pecking order after a 719-yard season. The picture becomes more uncertain, however, with Joshua Palmer and the young Keon Coleman, who have yet to prove their consistency at the highest level. While rookie Skyler Bell represents an intriguing option for the future, the current roster lacks an experienced safety net.

Top-Tier Targets Still Available on the Market

This is where the free-agent market becomes particularly appealing for the New York State team. Several big names in the NFL are still waiting to sign a contract and would be major additions to Josh Allen's offensive arsenal.

“Instead of stopping here and hoping that production from within the team will increase, Buffalo should continue to actively scout the receiver market,” says Sobleski.

Established veterans like Deebo Samuel, Keenan Allen, or even Stefon Diggs are still available. It remains to be seen whether the Bills' front office will choose to cap off its summer overhaul with one final big-money move before the official kickoff of the regular season.

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