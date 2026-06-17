Rashee Rice’s first move after his stint in prison is causing a stir ahead of his return to the Chiefs

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice is back in the news following his release from custody.

The 26-year-old player was released on June 16 from the Dallas County Correctional Center after serving a 30-day sentence for a probation violation.

Upon his release, the scene quickly drew media attention. Footage aired by Fox 4 News shows Rice in a hurry to leave the premises, trying to avoid the reporters waiting outside. With his hood up, the wide receiver initially backed away from the cameras before sprinting toward a Range Rover-style vehicle, without answering any questions from reporters.

According to information from journalist Harold R. Kuntz, Rice completed his sentence as ordered by the court. Under certain supervised circumstances, the player was also allowed to temporarily leave the facility to receive rehabilitation treatment at Parkland Hospital, notably following knee surgery.

A Situation Closely Monitored by the Chiefs

As for the franchise, the Kansas City Chiefs have already clarified their position. Head coach Andy Reid confirmed that the organization was in constant contact with the player as well as with the NFL, while noting that no further disciplinary action was planned at this stage.

Rice had previously been suspended for six games during the 2025 season after pleading guilty in a case involving illegal street racing linked to an accident in Dallas in March 2024. That legal incident had already heavily impacted the start of his professional career.

With training camp approaching, the Chiefs now want to move past this and focus on the player's recovery. Rice underwent knee surgery in May and will need to make up for several weeks of missed preparation.

Andy Reid emphasized the importance of the reintegration process, noting that the player will need to get back up to speed both physically and mentally. Despite his recent struggles, the organization believes Rice can still improve and contribute on the field.

His immediate future therefore hinges on his ability to get back into shape and avoid further disciplinary lapses in a situation that is already under close scrutiny by the league and authorities.

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