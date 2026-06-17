A draft expert sees the Steelers as an ideal destination for Aaron Rodgers’ controversial successor

Rumors are intensifying surrounding the quarterback position with the Pittsburgh Steelers .

The franchise is clearly looking for a young offensive leader capable of becoming the face of the organization in the long term. A surprising new candidate is now emerging: Brendan Sorsby.

According to NFL draft insider Nick Baumgardner, Sorsby is among the potential options to succeed Aaron Rodgers in Pittsburgh's future plans. The former college quarterback, who played for Indiana and Cincinnati, is drawing attention despite a controversial off-field history.

In fact, Sorsby became eligible for the NFL Supplemental Draft after admitting to placing more than $90,000 in bets on games involving his own college teams. This situation forced him into an alternative selection process, which could affect his value to NFL teams.

As for the Steelers, their focus is already on the post-Aaron Rodgers era. The veteran has hinted that the 2026 season could be his last, forcing Pittsburgh to plan for a major transition at the quarterback position.

A Strategic Option for the Steelers' Future

In this context, Brendan Sorsby emerges as an intriguing option. Considered a second-round prospect, he possesses a powerful arm and promising potential to thrive in a professional system. Some observers even believe that learning from Rodgers could accelerate his development and help him address his weaknesses.

Currently, the team has young quarterbacks like Drew Allar and Will Howard, but neither seems ready yet to take on the role of franchise quarterback. That's why Sorsby could represent a strategic opportunity—one that could potentially be acquired at a relatively modest cost during the Supplemental Draft.

The Pittsburgh Steelers have a competitive roster, particularly on defense, making a complete rebuild unlikely. The goal is therefore clear: to remain competitive while preparing the next generation for the most important position in American football.

If Sorsby were to join Pittsburgh, he could learn under the tutelage of a future Hall of Famer like Aaron Rodgers, before eventually taking the reins in 2027. This transition strategy aligns perfectly with the organization's long-term vision.

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