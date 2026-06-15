The buyout period and other key dates for the Canadiens

The Hurricanes won the Stanley Cup.

As my colleague Maxime Truman said this morning, the Hurricanes have the potential to dominate for a few more years. They'll have stability everywhere—except maybe in net.

One wonders if the team sees Brandon Bussi, a waiver wire pick, as a Cam Ward 2.0 or just a guy who happened to be good at the right time…

All that to say that now that the games are behind us, the offseason can really begin.

And on that note, here are a few key dates to keep in mind so you can follow the Canadiens' offseason over the next few weeks.

First, starting Wednesday, teams will be allowed to buy out players. Window #1 begins 48 hours after the final and ends on June 30. And if a club goes to arbitration, a new window will open for that team.

Will the Habs use the buyout option on Brendan Gallagher? It's certainly not Kent Hughes's Plan A, but we're keeping an eye on the situation nonetheless.

The first NHL buyout window opens 48 hours after the Stanley Cup is awarded (so 40 hours to go?). It'll stay open until 5 PM ET on June 30. — Marco D'Amico (@mndamico) June 15, 2026

Otherwise, we'll also be keeping an eye on the draft, which takes place on June 26 and 27. The Canadiens have eight picks, including the 28th overall pick on June 26.

Will any trades happen between now and then? We'll be keeping an eye on that, too.

Upcoming restricted free agents must receive their qualifying offers by 5 p.m. on June 29. Those who don't will be free agents as of July 1. Kirby Dach is one to watch. Zachary Bolduc, Joe Veleno, and Arber Xhekaj as well.

Restricted free agents who wish to go to arbitration will have until July 5 to file their paperwork. Hearings will take place between July 20 and August 1.

Good morning. The NHL offseason is officially underway. Some notes:

* buyout window opens 48 hours after the end of the final, through June

30 The Draft, of course, is June 26–27 in Buffalo

RFA qualifying offers due June 29 at 5 p.m. ET*

Free agency: noon ET on July 1, as always*

eligible RFAs… — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) June 15, 2026

Otherwise, obviously, July 1 will be important: that's when free agency opens. Will the Canadiens sign anyone that day?

Things are going to move fast.

In a nutshell

– Interesting.

General Manager John Schneider needs to take a long, hard look in the mirror, too. https://t.co/Rz1fINsMFh https://t.co/bUhm1Wm7hv — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) June 15, 2026

– Worth a listen.

This week on La Triple Menace, we're looking back at the NHL and NBA Finals… and we're joined by @MaximeTruman to chat about the Olympic Stadium project We'll also take the opportunity to chat with Max about the Habs' summer and the World Cup! Enjoy the episode! https://t.co/2xf6JVDYIr — La Triple Menace (@PodTripleMenace) June 15, 2026

– Check it out.