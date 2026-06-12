Pascal Vincent believes David Reinbacher still needs to play in Laval

Will Kent Hughes add a defenseman to his roster this summer? We'll see.

We can all agree that, regardless of which 2025–2026 regulars are around and what additions are made, two guys from the minors will be pushing for a spot on the blue line in 2026–2027.

We're talking about David Reinbacher and Adam Engstrom.

Adam Engstrom is clearly closer to the NHL than David Reinbacher. You can see it in the way he plays, but also in the way the two guys were utilized.

If the Habs needed someone, Engstrom was the go-to guy.

We've gotten some confirmation of the Habs' thinking on this, since Pascal Vincent—who was the head coach of the Laval Rocket until yesterday—spoke about both players.

On Tony Marinaro's Sick Podcast, he mentioned that Engstrom was ready for the NHL full-time. He is aware, however, that there's a lot of competition in Montreal.

And David Reinbacher?

In his view, the Habs prospect (who was a fifth-round pick in 2023) should return to Laval to play games and take on a major role. That would be better than getting peanuts up top, for now.

“He's been out for two years. He needs time.” – Pascal Vincent on David Reinbacher

His hockey sense is good. His shot and vision are too. He performs well under pressure. But the young man needs to play hockey games to reach his potential.

We agree that the Canadiens will give him a chance at camp, obviously. But seeing him play in Laval a little longer would be the solution, according to the man who was his coach from 2024 to 2026.

In a nutshell

– Names to watch.

Benoit Groulx, if he's interested in returning to the #AHL, and Sylvain Favreau should be at the top of the list for the job with the Laval #Rocket — Stephane Leroux (@StephRDSJunior) June 12, 2026

– Interesting.

– We agree.

Brendan Gallagher would be a good fit for the Canucks New episode available everywhere:https://t.co/WpU7ymvtQG pic.twitter.com/QI18L5geEa — commissionathletique (@Commissionathl) June 12, 2026

– Definitely.

– Nice photo.