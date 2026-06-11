Toronto fields a revamped lineup for its matchup against the Alouettes

The Toronto Argonauts will kick off their 2026 Canadian Football League season with a largely revamped roster when they face the Montreal Alouettes on Friday night at Percival Molson Stadium.

Following a 2025 season that was disappointing in many respects, the Toronto organization has made significant changes in hopes of re-establishing itself as a powerhouse in the Eastern Conference.

On offense, quarterback Chad Kelly will be tasked with leading the offensive unit from the opening snap. He'll be able to count on a group of experienced receivers, including Damonte Coxie, Makai Polk, Kevin Mital, and Dave Ungerer III. However, a new face is drawing attention: Tyler Kahmann. The 6-foot-3 wide receiver will play the first regular-season game of his career after impressing in the NCAA with over 1,200 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns in his final season.

The running back position has also seen a major change. Sam Hicks earned the coaches' trust with solid performances during training camp and the preseason games. His effectiveness convinced management to move on from certain veterans in order to focus on a new generation of players.

The offensive line will also feature several new faces. Desmond Bland, Dakoda Shepley, and Kendall Randolph will be among the starters, while Peter Nicastro and Ryan Hunter will provide some continuity within the unit.

A revamped defense to slow down the Montreal offense

On the defensive side, Toronto will rely on several key players to slow down a Montreal team that is coming in with a lot of confidence after its season-opening win against Hamilton. Andrew Chatfield and Jonathan Kongbo will lead the pressure on the opposing quarterback, while Cameron Judge and Isaac Darkangelo remain pillars within the linebacker corps.

The secondary will also welcome several key returns, notably those of Adarius Pickett, DaShaun Amos, and Robert Priester. However, certain absences could complicate matters for the Argonauts, particularly those of Jake Herslow and DeWayne Hendrix, both of whom are injured.

Facing the Alouettes, who already hold a 1-0 record, Toronto will look to get its season off to a strong start. This first matchup will serve above all to assess whether the numerous changes made during the offseason can quickly produce the desired results.

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