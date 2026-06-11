New contract for Sean Payton

The Denver Broncos have just announced a five-year contract extension for their head coach, Sean Payton.

At 62, Payton is thus embarking on a new chapter with the organization, replacing the two remaining years of his previous contract. Financial details have not been disclosed, but this decision confirms the front office's full confidence in the NFL veteran.

Since arriving in Denver, Payton has transformed the team. In his third season, he led the Broncos to the AFC Championship Game after posting an impressive 14-3 record. Over three seasons, his cumulative record with Denver stands at 32 wins and 19 losses, with steadily improving performance and a strengthened winning culture within the team.

Payton's contract extension follows that of General Manager George Paton, who also signed a five-year deal with the Broncos. The two men are now committed to the organization through the end of the 2030 season, ensuring stability and cohesion in the club's leadership.

A fruitful partnership and past successes

“Sean Payton has led an impressive turnaround and set high standards within our team,” said Greg Penner, owner of the Broncos. “His partnership with George Paton brings cohesion and stability to our football operations. We are thrilled that he will continue to lead the Broncos toward new successes.”

Before joining Denver, Payton had a distinguished career with the New Orleans Saints, leading the team to 152 wins and 89 losses, and winning the Super Bowl in 2009. His move to Denver in 2023 required a trade involving a 2023 first-round pick and a 2024 second-round pick, underscoring the strategic value Denver placed on his arrival.

Named Coach of the Year in 2006, Payton now brings his experience and tactical vision to the Broncos, who hope to continue their climb to the top of the NFL. This contract extension symbolizes the Broncos' ambition to maintain continuity at the highest level and aim for the long-awaited title.

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