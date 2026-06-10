Major signing for the Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins have made a significant move by signing their star center, Aaron Brewer , to a three-year contract extension.

The deal, which runs through the 2029 season, is reportedly worth a total of $52.5 million, including $37 million guaranteed.

This signing confirms the organization's commitment to stability at the heart of its offensive line. At 28, Brewer has established himself as one of the best players at his position in the NFL, and his importance to the Dolphins' offense continues to grow.

According to reported figures, his average annual salary of $17.5 million now makes him the third-highest-paid center in the league, behind Tyler Linderbaum and Creed Humphrey.

Brewer's story is particularly remarkable. Undrafted out of Texas State University in 2020, he had to work his way up through sheer hard work and perseverance.

After spending his first four seasons with the Tennessee Titans, he joined the Miami Dolphins in 2024. His impact was immediate.

Over the past two seasons, he has started 33 games and established himself as one of the leaders in the locker room. His performances earned him a selection to the All-Pro Second Team last season, as well as a finalist spot for the inaugural Protector of the Year Award, given to the NFL's best offensive lineman.

Despite ongoing contract negotiations, Brewer has fully participated in the team's offseason program, demonstrating his commitment to the organization.

This extension is part of a broader strategy by the Dolphins' front office to retain its key players for the long term.

Recently, Miami also offered running back De'Von Achane a significant four-year extension worth $64 million.

The organization also hopes to finalize a new deal with veteran linebacker Jordyn Brooks soon.

For the Dolphins, retaining Brewer was a top priority. His leadership, experience, and consistency on the field make him an essential part of the team's project, as they continue to strive to reach new heights in the American Football Conference.

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