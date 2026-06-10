Jason Maas sends a message to fans

The Montreal Alouettes got off to a rocky start this season.

Three of the 12 starting offensive players did not finish the first game, a scenario that head coach Jason Maas acknowledges is less than ideal, but one that does not worry him unduly.

“I don't like to see players get hurt,” he said Tuesday after practice at Stade Hébert in Saint-Léonard. “But we have our reserves, our depth, and that's why these guys are here.” With nearly 60 players under contract, the team can afford to manage absences without jeopardizing the season.

Only running back Travis Theis was able to return to practice after suffering a head injury during the season opener against the Tiger-Cats in Hamilton. The other injured players—center Justin Lawrence, wide receiver Cole Spieker, and defensive back Najee Murray, as well as running back Travis Scott III—were kept on the sidelines, although Murray was able to participate in drills on the sidelines.

Rookies and veterans bolster the team's depth

To compensate for these absences, the Alouettes have added several experienced players: offensive lineman Anthony Vandal, wide receivers Terique Owens and Kaseem Ferdinand, and defensive lineman Ty Anderson. Vandal, who has 35 CFL games under his belt and a 2024 Grey Cup title, provides valuable support to the offensive line.

“Every time a veteran goes down and you can replace him with a player who knows the league and has already won a Grey Cup, that's a win for us,” added Maas. General Manager Danny Maciocia emphasized the importance of relying on experienced Canadian players in these key positions.

The Alouettes will kick off their first home game on Friday at Percival Molson Stadium against the Toronto Argonauts. The starting lineup will be confirmed the day before, and the team hopes that depth and experience will help them overcome these early injuries.

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