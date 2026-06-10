“I’m so happy that Montreal called”

Anthony Vandal's career has taken a sudden and unexpected turn.

Recently released by the Toronto Argonauts, the offensive lineman initially wondered about the next step in his career, even considering ending his professional football career. But a call from the Montreal Alouettes changed everything.

Quickly contacted by the Montreal organization, the 6-foot-4, 297-pound Quebecer didn't hesitate for long. For him, the opportunity to join the team he grew up cheering for represented much more than just a contract signing: it was a true athletic rebirth.

“I went through an emotional roller coaster,” he said after practice. Disappointed by his departure from Toronto, where he had been putting up solid performances, Vandal saw this new opportunity as a natural return to a more familiar and motivating environment.

His arrival with the Alouettes was expedited by an injury to starting center Justin Lawrence, creating an immediate need on the offensive line—an opportunity General Manager Danny Maciocia didn't hesitate to seize.

A strategic acquisition to solidify the Alouettes' offensive line

From a management perspective, the addition of Vandal is seen as a real boon. An experienced Grey Cup champion and Canadian player, he represents a rare profile in the CFL. Head coach Jason Maas has also emphasized the importance of being able to count on veterans capable of immediately meeting the team's needs.

Initially, Vandal will need to learn the Alouettes' offensive system and get to know his new teammates. He will therefore start on the practice squad before trying to earn a spot on the active roster.

A versatile player, he can play left guard, right guard, or center—a major asset for an offensive line that is constantly adapting.

Despite the doubts raised by his release in Toronto, the 28-year-old refuses to give up. A college graduate and football enthusiast, he sees this new chapter as an opportunity to prove his worth.

“Success is earned through hard work,” Vandal reminds us, determined to make his mark in Montreal and fully relaunch his professional career in the CFL.

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