The Alouettes have placed a lineman on the injured reserve list for six games

The Montreal Alouettes will have to cope with a significant loss on their offensive unit.

The organization has officially placed lineman Justin Lawrence on the six-game injured reserve list, a decision that confirms his recovery will require an extended period of time.

The 30-year-old veteran suffered a lower-body injury during the season opener against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Unable to continue the game, he had to be replaced mid-game, forcing the coaching staff to quickly adjust their lineup.

According to available information, an ankle injury is the reason for his withdrawal. Pending his return, veteran Cyrille Hogan-Saindon, who took over after Lawrence's exit, is expected to continue filling the center position.

Since joining the Canadian Football League, Justin Lawrence has established himself as one of the league's most reliable offensive linemen. Selected by the Calgary Stampeders in the 2018 draft, he went on to play for the Toronto Argonauts before joining the Alouettes.

Over the years, he has played in over 100 regular-season games and contributed to several Grey Cup victories. His experience and versatility make him a key player for the Montreal team.

Several players under scrutiny ahead of the upcoming matchup

Lawrence's situation isn't the only cause for concern for the Alouettes. Other key players have also been limited or absent from recent practices due to various injuries.

Despite these challenges, Montreal enters the second week of the season with confidence after securing a dramatic overtime victory against Hamilton. The Montreal squad will now showcase its perfect 1-0 record in front of its home fans.

The Alouettes will host the Toronto Argonauts at Percival Molson Stadium in their next matchup. This game will serve as a first real test for Toronto, which has yet to play a game this season after enjoying a bye week in the opening schedule.

The absence of Justin Lawrence will certainly be a key factor to watch as Montreal looks to continue its excellent start to the 2026 season.

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