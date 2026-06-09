An Alouettes player honored by the CFL

The Canadian Football League (CFL) has announced the three players who stood out the most during the first week of the 2026 season.

Thanks to standout performances on both sides of the ball, Justin Rankin, Robert Kennedy III, and Jake Ceresna received the league's weekly honors.

Each week, this recognition highlights the athletes who have had the greatest impact on their team's results. The selections are made by a committee composed of specialists in football operations, statistics, and official CFL content.

On offense, Justin Rankin was one of the key contributors to the Edmonton Elks' victory over the Ottawa Redblacks. The running back demonstrated his versatility by dominating both on the ground and through the air. He surpassed the 100-yard mark on the ground while adding nearly 100 yards on receptions.

Rankin notably scored the touchdown that gave Edmonton a decisive lead in the fourth quarter. His explosive efficiency already places him among the league's top players in several statistical categories after just one week of competition.

On defense, Robert Kennedy III played a central role in the Montreal Alouettes' impressive comeback against the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. With his team trailing by two possessions, the linebacker turned the game around with a spectacular interception returned for a touchdown.

Decisive performances that changed the outcome of games

That pivotal play completely reignited the Alouettes, who then orchestrated a dominant run to ultimately snatch the victory. In addition to his defensive touchdown, Kennedy III forced a fumble and added a tackle to his stat line.

Among the defensive linemen, Jake Ceresna also had a memorable night with the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The veteran racked up five tackles and three quarterback sacks, a performance that brings him close to the 50-sack career milestone.

These individual performances perfectly illustrate the intensity and level of play already seen at the start of the 2026 CFL season.

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