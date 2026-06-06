A Canadian signs with the Chargers

Akheem Mesidor's NFL dream has officially come true.

The Canadian defensive lineman has signed his rookie contract with the Los Angeles Chargers, just weeks after being selected in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

Selected 22nd overall by the Chargers in the latest draft, Mesidor is considered one of the most promising defensive prospects of his class. The California-based organization quickly demonstrated its confidence in him by agreeing to the terms of his first professional contract.

According to several reports, the deal is for four seasons and fully guaranteed, with a total value of over $20 million. The contract also includes a team option for a fifth year, in accordance with the rules applicable to first-round picks.

Originally from Canada, Mesidor honed his skills in college football before having an exceptional season in 2025. Playing for the Miami Hurricanes, he finished the campaign with 12.5 sacks, 17.5 tackles for loss, and four forced fumbles—statistics that earned him a spot on the ACC First-Team All-Conference squad.

His versatility, physical strength, and ability to apply constant pressure on opposing quarterbacks convinced the Chargers to invest a first-round pick to secure his services. At 25, many observers believe he already possesses the maturity needed to contribute quickly at the professional level.

Mesidor's arrival could have an immediate impact on the Chargers' defense. He will join renowned veterans such as Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu on a defensive unit that aspires to be among the best in the NFL.

For the Canadian player, this signing represents the culmination of several years of hard work and the start of a new chapter at the highest level of professional football.

Expectations will be high, but all signs point to the Chargers viewing Akheem Mesidor as a key piece of their defensive future. His journey is already a source of pride for Canadian football and could inspire the country's next generation of athletes.

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