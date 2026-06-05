Here is Myles Garrett’s replacement in Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns continue to rebuild their defensive unit following the major trade that sent Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams .

The organization announced the signing of Benton Whitley, a defensive end who will try to carve out a role within a unit undergoing a major transformation. The 26-year-old stands 6 feet 4 inches tall and weighs 255 pounds. He will enter his third NFL season after playing college football for the Holy Cross program.

Although he is not expected to immediately take on a major role, Whitley adds depth to a unit still searching for its identity following the departure of one of the best pass rushers in the franchise's recent history.

During his college career, he distinguished himself by being named to the Patriot League First Team All-Conference three times. In 2021, he recorded 49 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, and 5.5 sacks.

A New Reality Without Myles Garrett

Myles Garrett's departure marks the end of an era in Cleveland. For nearly a decade, Garrett was the face of the Browns' defense and one of the most dominant players in the entire NFL.

To fill this void, several players will need to step up, including Jared Verse, Alex Wright, Isaiah McGuire, and Julian Okwara.

Wright, now the veteran of Cleveland's defensive line, has already stated that the high standards set by Garrett will not disappear with his departure. After his best season of his career in 2025, he intends to play a leadership role in the locker room.

With 37 tackles, 12 tackles for loss, 5.5 sacks, and nine hits on the opposing quarterback last season, Wright believes the Browns' defense can remain among the best in the league despite the loss of its biggest star.

The centerpiece of the trade remains Jared Verse. The former first-round pick of the Rams arrives in Cleveland with high expectations, but without the pressure to become a carbon copy of Myles Garrett.

Browns general manager Andrew Berry emphasized that Verse was a key part of the return received in the trade.

Since joining the NFL in 2024, Verse has quickly established himself as one of the league's most promising young defensive players. In 34 games with Los Angeles, he has recorded 71 tackles, 12 quarterback sacks, and five forced fumbles.

Verse, however, was quick to clarify that he had no intention of replacing Garrett.

“I'm not here to fill his shoes. I'm here to bring my own,” he said.

The Browns' mandatory minicamp, scheduled for June 9–11, will allow coaches to evaluate the new composition of their pass-rushing unit in greater depth.

While Jared Verse is poised to become the new face of this unit, several positions remain up for grabs behind him. Benton Whitley, in particular, will need to demonstrate that he can contribute on special teams and in the defensive rotation to secure a spot on the final roster.

One thing is certain: the post-Myles Garrett era has officially begun in Cleveland, and all eyes will be on the young players tasked with ensuring a smooth transition.

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