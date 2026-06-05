A victory for the Montreal Alouettes

The Montreal Alouettes got off to a strong start in the 2026 CFL season with a 30-27 victory over the Hamilton Tiger-Cats, thanks to a 17-yard field goal by Jose Maltos Diaz in overtime.

The game was marked by dramatic turnovers and impressive individual performances.

After a key play where Robert Kennedy forced the turnover and Kabion Ento recovered it, Shomari Lawrence gained a dozen yards on two separate drives, setting the stage for Maltos Diaz's game-winning field goal. Davis Alexander shone with 336 passing yards and two touchdown passes, while Tyler Snead added 163 receiving yards, including a touchdown. Lawrence contributed 63 rushing yards.

For the Tiger-Cats, Bo Levi Mitchell racked up 307 passing yards and Kiondre Smith 75 receiving yards. The visitors opened the scoring on their first drive thanks to Jake Dolegala and an Alouettes penalty, but Montreal responded quickly, with Alexander finding Snead for a touchdown that cut the deficit to 10-7.

Throughout the game, several key moments shifted the momentum. Kennedy intercepted a pass for 54 yards, and Alexander Hollins and Tyson Philpot completed a drive to tie the game at 24-24. Marc Liegghio's field goals allowed Hamilton to regain the lead, but Maltos Diaz tied the score with a 29-yard field goal on the final play of the fourth quarter.

An overtime triumph and a tribute to Brandon Banks

In overtime, Maltos Diaz's 17-yard field goal gave the Alouettes the win, kicking off the season in spectacular fashion. Meanwhile, Brandon Banks, the 2019 CFL All-Star, was on hand to celebrate his upcoming induction into the Canadian Football Hall of Fame, set for September 17. Banks made history with eight seasons with the Tiger-Cats and four All-Star selections.

Montreal will host its next home game on June 12 against the Toronto Argonauts, aiming to build on this impressive momentum.

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