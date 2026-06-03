The Browns have added a surprising clause to the Myles Garrett deal involving a conditional first-round pick

Details surrounding the Myles Garrett mega-trade continue to emerge, revealing a particularly cunning strategy on the part of the Cleveland Browns' front office.

It has been revealed that a very specific conditional clause was included in the trade with the Los Angeles Rams, and it is directly aimed at protecting the Ohio franchise's interests within its own division.

When the deal was finalized, the Browns secured a third-round pick in the 2029 draft. However, this mid-round pick hides an explosive clause: it will automatically convert into a first-round pick if the Rams ever decide to trade the monstrous pass-rusher to another team in the AFC North division. This means that if Garrett ever ends up in a Baltimore Ravens, Pittsburgh Steelers, or Cincinnati Bengals uniform, Los Angeles will have to pay a hefty price.

This legal maneuver by Cleveland shows just how far paranoia and rivalry are taken to the extreme in the NFL. The Browns' front office deliberately put this major financial hurdle in place to permanently deter the Rams from arming their worst enemies with one of the most dominant defenders of his generation.

A massive deterrent clause to block the AFC North

By altering the value of this draft pick, Cleveland ensures it has the final say—even indirectly—over the future of their former star's career. The Rams will think twice before considering offers from the Browns' historic rivals.

For Los Angeles, accepting this condition was the price to pay to secure a player of Garrett's caliber, even if it meant seeing their future flexibility restricted on the trade market. In a league where championship windows close quickly, this contractual maneuver by the Browns could set a precedent for future major trades across the Goodell circuit.

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