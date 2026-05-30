The Canadiens were very interested in Claude Giroux last summer

Even though all Montreal Canadiens fans are disappointed with how the team fared in the conference finals against the Carolina Hurricanes, you can't say the Habs didn't impress this season.

Clearly, the team isn't perfect; it's still very young and therefore very inexperienced.

They lack a true second-line center (we can all agree that Jake Evans doesn't fit the profile of a second-line center), at least one experienced defenseman (ideally a right-handed, big-bodied player), and more grit.

Despite that, the Habs beat two of the toughest teams in the playoffs in the first two rounds, and the Hurricanes were simply too strong.

In short, it will be interesting to see what Kent Hughes has in store for his fans this summer.

The priority, in my opinion? A second-line center. Even though Michael Hage is a promising prospect, he won't be ready until the 2027–28 season—and possibly later.

However, according to what Bruce Garrioch reported in an article published in the Ottawa Citizen, the Habs were very interested in signing Claude Giroux last summer.

Bruce Garrioch: Last year, 10 teams were interested in Claude Giroux, but he opted to stay with the Senators; League executives told The Citizen last year that the Canadiens…made a hard push to sign Giroux – Ottawa Citizen (5/26) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) May 30, 2026

Giroux would certainly have been a huge help to the Montreal club this season, but the player himself ultimately decided to sign on for another season in Ottawa.

Even though he's now 38, Giroux has a wealth of experience under his belt and is excellent at the faceoff circle. Plus, he's still capable of racking up over 45 points in a season.

In his career, he has never posted a faceoff percentage below 57.9%, and this year he had the best season of his life with a 63.1% success rate.

Oliver Kapanen had a rookie season that far exceeded expectations with 22 goals, but let's be realistic—he's not a second-line center (at least not yet). We saw it toward the end of the season and in the playoffs: he couldn't recapture the form he had in the first half of the season.

With Nick Suzuki, Claude Giroux, Jake Evans, and Oliver Kapanen at center (not to mention Phillip Danault, who was acquired during the season), the Habs would certainly have been in a better position.

Will the Habs have to look at the Ontario native again? He shouldn't command a high salary, and we can expect a similar annual salary ($2 million per season), according to Bruce Garrioch.

In a nutshell

– I'm really looking forward to seeing what happens with Auston Matthews.

James Mirtle: Re Maple Leafs: I think there's gonna have to be really serious conversations about where Auston Matthews' head is at, and I think there has to be some convincing on the front office's part that this [retool] is doable – JD Bunkis Podcast (5/20) — NHL Rumour Report (@NHLRumourReport) May 30, 2026

– 16 of the 21 players on the Golden Knights' roster were acquired via trade.

How the Stanley Cup Final teams were built. Only two players selected by either team in the first round. Only one top-5 pick (Svechnikov at No. 2… and oddly enough, Carolina only had the 11th-worst record that year. Big lottery luck). pic.twitter.com/egOKWs3QTm — Adam Gretz (@AGretz) May 30, 2026

– The power of hockey.

My father is 87 years old. He has survived cancer several times. Prostate cancer, bladder cancer, skin cancer. He has had radiation and chemo. He has had tumors removed. He has had several major surgeries. He's been through it all. Add to that the fact that he has diabetes and on three occasions came very… pic.twitter.com/rYa0kCQaqA — Tony Marinaro (@TonyMarinaro) May 30, 2026

– Congratulations to PSG.