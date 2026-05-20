“Nothing serious”: Martin St-Louis is expected to be back with the Habs tonight

Good news for the Canadiens.

This morning, we learned that Martin St-Louis wasn't at his team's practice. The coach was absent for what the club described as “family reasons.”

This sparked speculation, given that it's (very) rare to see a coach miss a playoff game. So people were wondering if the situation was serious.

But in the end, it's nothing to worry about: Kent Hughes just confirmed at a press conference that there's “nothing serious” going on with his coach.

St-Louis is expected to be back with the Habs as early as tonight.

Martin St-Louis will rejoin the team tonight in Carolina @CanadiensMTL @TVASports — Renaud Lavoie (@RLavoieTVA) May 20, 2026

The GM was very clear: this is a far cry from the previous situation that forced St-Louis to temporarily leave the team in 2024. Recall that at that time, the coach missed a few games after his son suffered a serious injury while playing a hockey game.

We're nowhere near such a concerning situation: St-Louis will indeed be at his post tomorrow.

The GM obviously didn't provide any further details regarding his coach's situation, but hearing him offer such reassurance about St-Louis is an excellent sign. The challenge against the Hurricanes will be a big one, and the team will be able to count on its coach.

So we won't be reliving a situation like the one in 2021, when Dominique Ducharme missed playoff games (due to COVID-19, in his case) and Luke Richardson had to take his place behind the bench.

Extension

During his press conference, Hughes also reflected on his tenure as the club's GM, a role he's held for just over four years. And clearly, you can tell he doesn't (really) regret taking the job.

He stated that the past four years have been the best of his professional life. Nothing less.