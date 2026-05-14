Zach Benson and his parents’ traveling circus

Zach Benson's journey has been anything but traditional. Even before he became a top prospect in junior hockey and then an NHL player, he grew up in an environment completely different from that of most professional athletes.

During his childhood, Benson traveled across the western provinces of Canada with his parents, who owned a traveling circus. Yes, a real circus.

While many young hockey players spent their evenings in arenas or followed a stable routine at home, Benson lived on the road, constantly moving from city to city in step with his family's shows and travels.

Let's be clear: this isn't exactly the typical background for a future NHL player, as Scotty Bowman noted…

But that's what shaped the young man's character:

“He traveled across the western provinces of Canada with his parents, who own a traveling circus” https://t.co/j5HlNr3wx9 — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 14, 2026

Growing up in such a unique environment requires a tremendous amount of adaptability.

He had to learn to step out of his comfort zone quickly, meet new people, and live with a certain amount of instability. But clearly, these qualities have become extremely useful in the world of professional sports since the start of his career.

And honestly… that might also explain part of his character on the ice.

Benson plays with energy, confidence, and poise despite his young age. He never seems intimidated by the moment or the opponent in front of him.

It's no wonder his own teammates call him “the Rat,” hehe.

When we think of the paths of elite hockey players, we often picture academies, prestigious tournaments, and families entirely devoted to the sport. In Zach Benson's case, the story is completely different.

And that's probably what makes his rise to the NHL even more fascinating. Hats off!

In a nutshell

– It never changes.

ANOTHER new coach in Edmonton… pic.twitter.com/8Y52k2gzx2 — BPM Sports (@BPMSportsRadio) May 14, 2026

– That's right.

Only one team can end 's Stanley Cup drought now…@Ozoon_CA breaks down why the Canadian teams just can't seem to get the job done. https://t.co/a3mXRlPvd2 pic.twitter.com/irnzIyZqaW — Made In Canada (@MadelnCanada) May 14, 2026

– Yes.