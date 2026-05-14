Series Roundup: Avalanche Eliminate Wild with a Spectacular Comeback

There was only one game in the NHL last night.

The Avalanche, who are having a truly exceptional playoff run, had the opportunity to eliminate Quinn Hughes and the Wild in Game 5 of the series between the two teams.

So, who won?

The Avalanche eliminate the Wild with a spectacular comeback

The Wild clearly weren't interested in seeing their season come to an end.

In the first period, Minnesota scored once…

Twice…

Nick Foligno adds another and it's 2–0! pic.twitter.com/W4hCKRPp8Y — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 14, 2026

And a third time to quickly take a 3-0 lead in the game. Nick Foligno scored his team's last two goals, and at that point, we all believed in the Wild's chances…

NICK FOLIGNO STRIKES AGAIN! THE WILD TAKE A 3-0 LEAD IN THE FIRST pic.twitter.com/G2nxiACh5W — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 14, 2026

But, as they often say, a 3-0 lead is the worst lead you can have in hockey. And we saw it happen again last night…

In the second period, Parker Kelly scored to give his team hope. After 40 minutes of play, it was 3-1 in favor of the Wild…

Parker Kelly. What a season. Big-game player CONFIRMED pic.twitter.com/Iqmi5vYF3y — DNVR Avalanche (@DNVR_Avalanche) May 14, 2026

The third period began in Colorado, and Avalanche fans in the stands still believed. And with good reason… since the team has everything it needs offensively to score goals and come back from behind in a game like this.

The proof?

With three minutes left, Jack Drury cut the lead to a single goal…

JACK DRURY MAKES IT A 1-GOAL GAME WITH 3 MINUTES TO GO pic.twitter.com/BZ58m8BjzO — Gino Hard (@GinoHard_) May 14, 2026

And, what had to happen happened.

In the very final moments of the game, just as it looked like the Wild were heading for a 3-2 victory… Nathan MacKinnon beat Jesper Wallstedt with a simply perfect shot.

Overtime was therefore necessary in the game:

NATHAN MACKINNON LASER TO TIE UP GAME 5 LATE AVS WANT TO ADVANCE IN COLORADO pic.twitter.com/99j9HU233e — ESPN (@espn) May 14, 2026

MacKinnon, who missed a wide-open goal in the final at the last Olympics, was able to find a way to redeem himself… hehe:

If you're going to come back from a three-goal deficit, you might as well win the game… right?

That's probably what Brett Kulak told himself, because he didn't waste any time sending everyone home. The former Habs player scored the game-winner early in overtime, and the Avalanche won 4-3:

BRETT KULAK IS THE @ENERGIZER OVERTIME HERO!!! HE SENDS THE AVS TO THE WESTERN CONFERENCE FINAL!!! #StanleyCup pic.twitter.com/JUrOYV6PoW — NHL (@NHL) May 14, 2026

The Avalanche thus eliminated the Wild in just five games and secured their spot in the Western Conference Final. The team will face either the Vegas Golden Knights or the Anaheim Ducks in the next round.

But, whatever… I really feel like the Avalanche isn't done tearing things apart yet. This team looks like it's on a mission!

Overtime

– Last night's top scorers:

– Two games tonight in the NHL: