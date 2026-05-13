Two CH players are investing in a $250 million arena project

Hockey isn't necessarily the most popular sport in Ireland, but that might be about to change.

They could change, as a $250 million arena project in Dublin is in the works.

And Alex Newhook and Jake Evans, among others, will be investing in this project. Rob Blake, Pat Flatley, Cory Cross, and Glen Murray are the other investors, as reported in an article published in The Irish Times.

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It's great to see two Habs guys investing in a project of this magnitude. That it's guys like Newhook and Evans surprises me, but let's just say that to invest in a project thousands of miles away from Montreal, they must think it's worth it.

It's a great investment because it helps continue to grow hockey on an international level. Who knows, maybe in a few years, an Irish team will be competing in some world championships?

The article doesn't say how much the two Habs guys have invested, but all in all, it's a great project that the two linemates are undertaking right now.

The goal of the project is to build an arena with over 8,000 seats to host not only professional (and Olympic) hockey but also other sporting events.

Dublin is the capital and largest city in Ireland. The arena will therefore be home to the country's first professional franchise, which aims to compete in the British hockey league.

The construction is in good hands. In addition to having renowned investors, the site will be designed by the sports architecture firm Populous. The firm has been involved in the construction of The Sphere in Las Vegas, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London, and Yankee Stadium, among others.

Speaking of renowned investors, Dermot Rigley, founder and CEO of Prime Arena Holdings—the consortium of companies behind the project—is thrilled with their involvement.

Seeing Stanley Cup champions, Hall of Famers, and current NHL players support a project in Dublin is an extraordinary recognition of both the vision and the scale of the opportunity. – Dermot Rigley

The group hopes the project will be approved in early 2027 and that the building will be fully constructed by late 2029 or early 2030.

In a nutshell

– Big win.

THE WILDCATS COME FROM BEHIND AND EVEN THE SERIES! #QMJHL pic.twitter.com/DoVCbz1JQY — RDS (@RDSca) May 14, 2026

– Draw for CF Montréal.

CF Montréal 2 – Timbers 2 | Home winning streak ends https://t.co/YFnITab9OY — La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) May 14, 2026

– One to watch.

– Note this.