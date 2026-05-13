The Sedin brothers as co-presidents of the Canucks: set to be confirmed

Credit: The Canucks are looking for a general manager and a president of hockey operations. We’ve been hearing more and more about the Sedin brothers, who are said to be taking on a major role. And apparently, they’re set to be named co-presidents of the Canucks. Obviously, they can never be separated… The rumor is circulating […]

The Canucks are looking for a general manager and a president of hockey operations.

We've been hearing more and more about the Sedin brothers, who are said to be taking on a major role. And apparently, they're set to be named co-presidents of the Canucks. Obviously, they can never be separated…

The rumor is circulating everywhere. Elliotte Friedman specifically mentioned it in his latest podcast.

Wednesday morning 32 Thoughts playoff reactions, news, information & analysis pod Today's guest: Jakub Dobes, spectacularly breaking down his mental approach. He referred to current goalie coach Marco Marciano and his mental coach @PeteFry_Mindset Links to your preferred platform,… — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 13, 2026

The two brothers, who had a more minor role in the organization, obviously ruled the roost in Vancouver for many years.

The two men, who are identical twins, are legends in British Columbia.

By necessity, they'll be under pressure and will be putting their names on the line. If their project doesn't work out, it could have the same effect (on their reputation) as Steve Yzerman in Detroit, for example.

And the Canucks are a real mess.

Ryan Johnson, a prominent rising executive in the NHL (he was highly sought after), will be the team's GM. He played for the Canucks back in the day and has spent the last 13 years in the organization, gaining experience in all aspects of management.

He's ready for the next challenge.

Won't be surprised if announcement isn't far off https://t.co/PKI0UzW2Fo — Rick Dhaliwal (@DhaliwalSports) May 13, 2026

The three men who will lead the Canucks' hockey operations are therefore internal employees who have been promoted. Will they be able to rebuild the club properly?

We'll see.

In brief

– A young defensive corps in Laval next year?

That's now four rookie defensemen in Laval next season. Mittlestadt, Pickford, Protz, and Dubinsky. https://t.co/1drrgtMJVa — Andrew Zadarnowski (@AZadarski) May 13, 2026

– P.K. Subban and Jaroslav Halak are celebrating their birthdays.

Happy birthday to former Canadiens defenseman P.K. Subban @PKSubban1 who turns 37 today. Photo by The Gazette's John Mahoney. #Habs pic.twitter.com/B9kCUmxHf6 — Stu Cowan (@StuCowan1) May 13, 2026

– Hearing on the horizon.

Vegas' Brayden McNabb will have a hearing today for interference against Anaheim's Ryan Poehling. — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) May 13, 2026

– Wow.

That would have been an MLB record at the time. https://t.co/9J7MiaiuO5 — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 13, 2026

– Official.

Las Vegas and Hamilton are joining the PWHL as the latest expansion teams pic.twitter.com/Vi3IkMuIjv — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 13, 2026

– What's more appealing?