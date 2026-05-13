The Sedin brothers as co-presidents of the Canucks: set to be confirmed

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
The Sedin brothers as co-presidents of the Canucks: set to be confirmed
Credit: The Canucks are looking for a general manager and a president of hockey operations. We’ve been hearing more and more about the Sedin brothers, who are said to be taking on a major role. And apparently, they’re set to be named co-presidents of the Canucks. Obviously, they can never be separated… The rumor is circulating […]

The Canucks are looking for a general manager and a president of hockey operations.

We've been hearing more and more about the Sedin brothers, who are said to be taking on a major role. And apparently, they're set to be named co-presidents of the Canucks. Obviously, they can never be separated…

The rumor is circulating everywhere. Elliotte Friedman specifically mentioned it in his latest podcast.

The two brothers, who had a more minor role in the organization, obviously ruled the roost in Vancouver for many years.

The two men, who are identical twins, are legends in British Columbia.

By necessity, they'll be under pressure and will be putting their names on the line. If their project doesn't work out, it could have the same effect (on their reputation) as Steve Yzerman in Detroit, for example.

And the Canucks are a real mess.

Ryan Johnson, a prominent rising executive in the NHL (he was highly sought after), will be the team's GM. He played for the Canucks back in the day and has spent the last 13 years in the organization, gaining experience in all aspects of management.

He's ready for the next challenge.

The three men who will lead the Canucks' hockey operations are therefore internal employees who have been promoted. Will they be able to rebuild the club properly?

We'll see.


In brief

– A young defensive corps in Laval next year?

– P.K. Subban and Jaroslav Halak are celebrating their birthdays.

– Hearing on the horizon.

– Wow.

– Official.

– What's more appealing?

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