The Alouettes release several players

The Montreal Alouettes have made a series of significant roster moves ahead of the 2026 Canadian Football League season.

The Montreal organization confirmed several changes to its roster on Wednesday, including the release of ten players and one suspension. These decisions come as the team continues to evaluate its roster during training camp.

Among the players cut is American quarterback E.J. Perry, who was vying for a spot on the Montreal roster. Veteran quarterback Dresser Winn was also released.

The Alouettes also ended the tenures of several defensive players, including Kahzir Brown, Jacoby Matthews, and Terrence Spence. On the offensive side, Landen King, Cannon Panfiloff, and Jeffery Pittman were also among those cut.

Canadian player Isaac Gaillardetz, a product of the Laval University Rouge et Or program, also did not survive this wave of cuts.

These decisions demonstrate that the Alouettes' coaching staff is actively continuing its selection process to build the most competitive roster possible before the official start of the season.

As in every CFL camp, several tryout players are attempting to convince the coaches to offer them a permanent spot on the team. The coming weeks therefore remain crucial for the players still with the organization.

A suspension adds to the roster moves

In addition to the numerous releases announced on Wednesday, the Alouettes also confirmed the suspension of Canadian player Harrison Daley.

The special teams specialist, a product of the University of Windsor, now remains on the suspended players list. However, no further details have been released regarding the reasons behind this decision.

These adjustments are part of the reality of CFL training camps, where teams must constantly trim their rosters to comply with league limits.

The Montreal organization is therefore continuing to fine-tune its roster with the goal of remaining among the most competitive teams in the Canadian league in 2026.