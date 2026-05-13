RUMOR: A Kings game on the beach?

The two outdoor games in Florida this season have shown that the NHL isn't afraid to hold its outdoor games in markets in the southern United States.

It could even become a trend to see Southern teams face off in this type of event.

A Los Angeles media outlet, The Mayor's Manor, recently reported that there is a possibility of seeing an NHL outdoor game on a beach in the near future.

RUMOR: LA Kings Inching Closer to Outdoor Game on the Beachhttps://t.co/hAp5a3dMLc pic.twitter.com/i0KGilu4X8 — The Mayor | John Hoven (@mayorNHL) May 13, 2026

Hockey on a beach—it's pretty crazy when you think about it.

The City of Santa Monica has reportedly been in talks with the NHL for the past year. That's where the famous game would take place.

More specifically, the game would take place on Santa Monica Beach, with the rink set up in one of the parking lots.

The worst part of all this is that David Pagnotta of The Fourth Period reported that members of the NHL's events committee were in Los Angeles during the first round of the playoffs.

Some of the NHL events team was in LA last round. Hmm. https://t.co/rK2odb9aLc — David Pagnotta (@TheFourthPeriod) May 13, 2026

This whole story took shape in 2020 during the recording of an episode of Kings Of The Podcast with Kings president Luc Robitaille.

Robitaille admitted at the time that he had held discussions in 2018 with the NHL and the Anaheim Ducks about playing a game on a beach, and from what we understand, the idea never went away.

We're talking about an event that's a bit more intimate than the big football and baseball stadiums in the United States. About 10,000 people would have the chance to attend such a game.

We'll also have to watch out for the sand. A little too much wind and we'll end up with sand under the players' skates. Let's just say that wouldn't be a pleasant experience.

In a nutshell

– It could only help the team.

The Habs are looking for ways to put more pucks in the nethttps://t.co/HxNOxL59nE — RDS (@RDSca) May 13, 2026

– There's nothing like the Bell Centre for a playoff game.

The Canadiens in the playoffs | The electric atmosphere at the Bell Centre captivates Americans https://t.co/2lrfyka5je — La Presse Sports (@LaPresse_Sports) May 13, 2026

– A great way to kick off the season.