Netflix is adding three more NFL games

Netflix continues to strengthen its hold on live sports with the announcement of a major new broadcast involving the National Football League .

The streaming giant has confirmed that it will broadcast a special game between the Green Bay Packers and the Los Angeles Rams on November 25, the day before Thanksgiving.

This particular time slot, often dubbed “Blackout Wednesday” or “Drinksgiving,” has become a highly anticipated event in North America over the years. By featuring a matchup between two playoff-contending teams, Netflix hopes to attract a massive audience at a strategic point in the holiday season.

This game will add to Netflix's already growing presence in NFL content streaming. The platform has also confirmed that it will stream a Week 1 game in Australia, select special games over Christmas, and Week 18 games—a crucial time when playoff positions are determined.

Netflix Expands Its NFL Empire with Exclusive Content

In addition to live games, Netflix will continue its media expansion by streaming the next edition of NFL Honors, the annual gala that recognizes the National Football League's top players of the season. This event, held before the Super Bowl, highlights the league's MVP as well as future Hall of Fame inductees.

The platform has also unveiled the third season of its documentary series Quarterback, set to premiere on July 14. This new season will feature several stars and rising talents from the league, continuing a series that has previously followed names like Patrick Mahomes and Joe Burrow.

With these announcements, Netflix confirms its commitment to becoming a major player in American football broadcasting, combining live games, special events, and high-viewership documentary content.

The full schedule for the 2026 NFL season will be unveiled shortly, including other exclusive games and events associated with the streaming platform.

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