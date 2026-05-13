Netflix is adding three more NFL games

After just three days of training camp, it would be premature to draw any definitive conclusions.

However, one thing is already clear with the Montreal Alouettes: Canadian Arthur Hamlin currently appears to be in the lead to take over the linebacker position vacated by Marc-Antoine Dequoy.

Since the start of camp at Laval University, Hamlin has played in virtually every drill with the starting defensive unit at the linebacker position. This is a sign that the coaching staff wants to give him a real opportunity to establish himself in this strategic role within the Montreal defense.

Dequoy's retirement last February came as a major surprise to the organization. A true defensive leader and a defining figure for the Quebec team, his absence leaves a void both on the field and in the locker room.

Hamlin has made no secret of his admiration for his former teammate.

“I would have loved to participate in another camp with Marc. He's a great guy and a great leader,” he said.

A tough challenge to replace Marc-Antoine Dequoy

The Alouettes, however, have built depth at the linebacker position in recent years through the Canadian draft.

Jonathan Sutherland, a first-round pick in 2023, has just returned after a three-season stint in the NFL. Nate Beauchemin, selected in the second round in 2024, remains in the running as well, as does rookie Shakespeare Louis, chosen in the most recent draft.

Despite this competition, it is Hamlin—a third-round pick in 2024—who appears to have secured the first concrete opportunity to retain the starting position.

The 26-year-old from Ottawa says he has approached every season with a starter's mindset.

“Every year, I've prepared as if I were going to be a starter,” he explained.

His versatility could also work in his favor. Since joining the CFL, Hamlin has been used as both a linebacker and a hybrid linebacker, in addition to actively contributing on special teams.

Hamlin believes he has taken a significant step forward in his understanding of the Canadian professional game.

According to him, his ability to quickly read quarterbacks' intentions and recognize various offensive adjustments is now one of his greatest strengths.

Last season, he played in 16 games and recorded 17 defensive tackles, in addition to adding four tackles on special teams. His best performance came against the Saskatchewan Roughriders in Week 9, when he recorded seven tackles.

The Alouettes now appear to want to see if he is capable of handling a full-time starting role over the course of an entire season.

Although first impressions from camp are encouraging for Hamlin, the real evaluation will begin during the preseason games.

The Montreal Alouettes will face the Ottawa Redblacks on May 22 at Percival Molson Stadium before a second preseason matchup a week later in Ottawa.

These games will provide a chance to gauge how Hamlin performs in real game situations and whether his current lead can translate into a permanent starting role for the start of the 2026 season.

Transactions and Roster Moves

The Alouettes also announced the addition of American wide receiver Javon Gipson to their roster. Conversely, wide receiver Demeer Blankumsee was released, while Canadian Zachary Houde was suspended.

The team will enjoy its first day off at training camp on Wednesday, as all CFL teams must also reduce their rosters from 85 to 75 players.