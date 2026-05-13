MLB in Brief: Kyle Schwarber and the Red Sox | Liam Hendriks in Chicago

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Kyle Schwarber and the Red Sox | Liam Hendriks in Chicago
Credit: Newsweek

Kyle Schwarber and the Red Sox

They only spoke once this winter.

Alex Verdugo undergoes surgery

He won't play the rest of the year due to his shoulder.

Chris Paddack joins the Reds

A little depth.

Liam Hendriks in Chicago

The Cubs have offered him a minor league deal.

Lucas Giolito Returns

He is expected to pitch this weekend for San Diego.

Jasson Dominguez, no return in the near future

He's a few weeks away from returning.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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