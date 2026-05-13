MLB in Brief: Kyle Schwarber and the Red Sox | Liam Hendriks in Chicago
Kyle Schwarber and the Red Sox
They only spoke once this winter.
Kyle Schwarber on the Red Sox this offseason: “We had the phone call, the Zoom, whatever it is, there was a conversation. [The Red Sox's pursuit] kind of just started and ended with that conversation.”–
@alexspeier pic.twitter.com/jmbIThzZud
— Boston Strong (@BostonStrong_34) May 13, 2026
Alex Verdugo undergoes surgery
He won't play the rest of the year due to his shoulder.
Outfielder Alex Verdugo has a shoulder injury that is expected to keep him out for the rest of the season and require surgery.
He has been released by the Padres.
After signing a minor-league deal in March, he did not appear in any games for any affiliate.
— Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) May 12, 2026
Chris Paddack joins the Reds
A little depth.
Reds To Sign Chris Paddack https://t.co/A5D72iAJKD pic.twitter.com/mNASoQSySD
— MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) May 13, 2026
Liam Hendriks in Chicago
The Cubs have offered him a minor league deal.
The Chicago Cubs have signed RHP Liam Hendriks to a minor league deal, sources tell The Athletic.
— Britt Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) May 13, 2026
Lucas Giolito Returns
He is expected to pitch this weekend for San Diego.
Lucas Giolito Likely To Make Padres Debut This Weekend https://t.co/ckcSblSOYx pic.twitter.com/4qzuvOA00F
— MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) May 13, 2026
Jasson Dominguez, no return in the near future
He's a few weeks away from returning.
Jasson Domínguez had a PRP shot in his left shoulder, Aaron Boone said. He remains free of concussion symptoms. Boone said it will still likely be a few weeks before he returns to play.
— Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) May 13, 2026
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