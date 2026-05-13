MLB in Brief: Kyle Schwarber and the Red Sox | Liam Hendriks in Chicago

Kyle Schwarber and the Red Sox

They only spoke once this winter.

Kyle Schwarber on the Red Sox this offseason: “We had the phone call, the Zoom, whatever it is, there was a conversation. [The Red Sox's pursuit] kind of just started and ended with that conversation.”– @alexspeier pic.twitter.com/jmbIThzZud — Boston Strong (@BostonStrong_34) May 13, 2026

Alex Verdugo undergoes surgery

He won't play the rest of the year due to his shoulder.

Outfielder Alex Verdugo has a shoulder injury that is expected to keep him out for the rest of the season and require surgery.

He has been released by the Padres.

After signing a minor-league deal in March, he did not appear in any games for any affiliate. — Kevin Acee (@sdutKevinAcee) May 12, 2026

Chris Paddack joins the Reds

A little depth.

Reds To Sign Chris Paddack https://t.co/A5D72iAJKD pic.twitter.com/mNASoQSySD — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) May 13, 2026

Liam Hendriks in Chicago

The Cubs have offered him a minor league deal.

The Chicago Cubs have signed RHP Liam Hendriks to a minor league deal, sources tell The Athletic. — Britt Ghiroli (@Britt_Ghiroli) May 13, 2026

Lucas Giolito Returns

He is expected to pitch this weekend for San Diego.

Lucas Giolito Likely To Make Padres Debut This Weekend https://t.co/ckcSblSOYx pic.twitter.com/4qzuvOA00F — MLB Trade Rumors (@mlbtraderumors) May 13, 2026

Jasson Dominguez, no return in the near future

He's a few weeks away from returning.

Jasson Domínguez had a PRP shot in his left shoulder, Aaron Boone said. He remains free of concussion symptoms. Boone said it will still likely be a few weeks before he returns to play. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) May 13, 2026

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