Max Fried: An MRI tomorrow (after failing to complete his start)

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Max Fried: An MRI tomorrow (after failing to complete his start)
Credit: MLB

There is concern in New York.

Although Max Fried was the starting pitcher for the New York Yankees, he was unable to complete his start. He left after pitching just three innings.

He gave up three runs and was tagged with the loss as the Yankees fell 7-0, but that's not the point here.

The Yankees announced that the top starter left the game due to elbow soreness. And tomorrow, he will undergo an MRI to get to the bottom of the issue.

The pitcher, for his part, is staying optimistic. He says he had trouble warming up between innings because it felt like when your elbow goes numb after you've banged it.

If he can, he wants to make his next start. But what pitcher wouldn't say the same?

Obviously, even though the Yankees have an excellent rotation, Carlos Rodon is back, and Gerrit Cole is also on his way back, it's clear that Aaron Boone can't really afford to do without Fried.

No team on earth can afford to do without a pitcher of his caliber.

The Yankees were recently overtaken by the Rays in the standings. We're talking about a team that is (by far) the best in the American League as of right now. The Bombers trail Tampa Bay by 2.5 games.

Losing a top-tier pitcher is therefore not ideal under the circumstances.

PMLB
  • Francisco Alvarez on the injured list.
  • Ultimately, it will be a bullpen day on Saturday in Toronto.
  • No news on Jose Berrios at this time. But it doesn't look good.
  • Giancarlo Stanton isn't making progress.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!