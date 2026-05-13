Max Fried: An MRI tomorrow (after failing to complete his start)

There is concern in New York.

Although Max Fried was the starting pitcher for the New York Yankees, he was unable to complete his start. He left after pitching just three innings.

He gave up three runs and was tagged with the loss as the Yankees fell 7-0, but that's not the point here.

The Yankees announced that the top starter left the game due to elbow soreness. And tomorrow, he will undergo an MRI to get to the bottom of the issue.

Max Fried exited the game with soreness in the back of his left elbow, the Yankees announced. He will be examined by team physician Dr. Chris Ahmad and undergo imaging tomorrow in New York. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) May 13, 2026

The pitcher, for his part, is staying optimistic. He says he had trouble warming up between innings because it felt like when your elbow goes numb after you've banged it.

If he can, he wants to make his next start. But what pitcher wouldn't say the same?

Max Fried: “I'm not too worried about the long term. If I can, I'd love to make my next start, but we'll see.” — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) May 13, 2026

Obviously, even though the Yankees have an excellent rotation, Carlos Rodon is back, and Gerrit Cole is also on his way back, it's clear that Aaron Boone can't really afford to do without Fried.

No team on earth can afford to do without a pitcher of his caliber.

The Yankees were recently overtaken by the Rays in the standings. We're talking about a team that is (by far) the best in the American League as of right now. The Bombers trail Tampa Bay by 2.5 games.

Losing a top-tier pitcher is therefore not ideal under the circumstances.

PMLB

Francisco Alvarez on the injured list.

#Mets announce that Francisco Alvarez has been placed on the 10-Day IL with a right meniscus tear. No timeline yet for his return. Hayden Senger has been recalled from Triple-A Syracuse. — David Lennon (@DPLennon) May 13, 2026

Ultimately, it will be a bullpen day on Saturday in Toronto.

Blue Jays scheduled starters for this weekend's series vs. Detroit Tigers: Fri, May 15 — Trey Yesavage ; Sat, May 16 — TBA (potentially a bullpen day built around Spencer Miles) ; Sun, May 17 — Kevin Gausman — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) May 13, 2026

No news on Jose Berrios at this time. But it doesn't look good.

Nothing new on Jose Berrios yet, said John Schneider, as the right-hander and the team are “still discussing a plan with doctors.” The expectation is “there's going to be some time on the sidelines… you just don't know how long and how it affects everyone else in the rotation, everyone else…” — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) May 13, 2026

Giancarlo Stanton isn't making progress.

Update on Giancarlo Stanton's strained calf, per Aaron Boone: “It's still lingering there. Not any worse. He's upped what he's been able to do. But I don't think it allows us to clear him to really start ramping up the running yet.” — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) May 13, 2026

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