Martin St-Louis responds to Lindy Ruff’s criticism in the best way possible

Lindy Ruff isn't happy, even though his team won yesterday.

The Sabres coach isn't satisfied with how the referees handled the goal that was disallowed against his team yesterday (because, in his view, it was Dobes' fault)… and Ruff also claimed that the Canadiens players were flopping easily on the ice to influence the officials' calls.

What does Martin St-Louis think of all this?

It's simple, actually: the Canadiens' head coach was asked the question today… and he replied:

Was he talking about his own team, too? – Martin St-Louis

Clearly, St-Louis didn't necessarily appreciate Ruff's comments. He mentioned that the Sabres coach can see and say whatever he wants… but that doesn't change how his team will behave on the ice.

A rivalry is developing right now between the two clubs, but also between the two coaches:

“Was he also talking about his own team?”: Martin St-Louis responds to Lindy Ruff His full press conference https://t.co/TIKfWjkVjM pic.twitter.com/CNS2AYQMIg — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 13, 2026

In the playoffs, emotions are running high.

Every little detail matters because it can make the difference… and coaches are certainly watching everything closely to see what needs to be corrected.

That said, Lindy Ruff may think the Canadiens are overdoing it on the ice, but he needs to take a look in the mirror because Martin St-Louis is right.

There are Sabres players (like Rasmus Dahlin, for instance) who love doing that—going above and beyond at times to try to send an opposing player to the penalty box…

But it's interesting that we've gotten to this point in the series.

Both teams are starting to hate each other on the ice… and clearly, you can feel there's animosity between the coaches of both teams as well. And I don't think I'm wrong in saying that's exactly what we want to see in the playoffs!

In a nutshell

– Sick!

– I like that.

– Great lineup.