He signed with the NFL and eventually retired at the age of 23

The Miami Dolphins surprised everyone with an unexpected announcement regarding their young rookie running back , Le'Veon Moss .

Just a few days after signing his first professional contract with the Florida-based team, the 23-year-old has officially decided to retire from the NFL.

The Miami organization confirmed that it has placed Moss on the reserve/retired list, a procedure that allows the Dolphins to retain his rights should he eventually choose to return to professional football.

This sudden decision has surprised many observers, as Le'Veon Moss had just secured a major opportunity in the NFL. On May 8, he signed with Miami as an undrafted free agent after completing a strong college career with the Texas A&M Aggies.

During his four seasons in the NCAA, Moss established himself as a key component of Texas A&M's running game. His best season came in 2024, when he was named to the All-SEC Second Team, a prestigious honor in one of the most competitive conferences in American college football.

Although he wasn't selected in the NFL Draft, many experts believed he had the potential to carve out a spot on a professional roster.

A retirement that raises several questions

For now, no official reason has been given for this early retirement. Neither the player nor the Dolphins have offered any further details regarding the circumstances surrounding this decision.

In the modern NFL, however, it is not uncommon to see young athletes step away from the game due to the physical and mental demands of this extremely demanding sport.

For Miami, this announcement represents a minor change to the roster, but it still reduces depth at the running back position ahead of training camp.

The Dolphins will nevertheless retain the rights to Le'Veon Moss should he ever decide to return to the NFL and restart his professional career.

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