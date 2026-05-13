Has the Alouettes’ third-round pick been revealed?

The Montreal Alouettes are continuing their evaluation process ahead of the upcoming Canadian Football League season, and several key decisions have already been made at the team's training camp.

The Montreal organization confirmed the release of ten players on Wednesday, including quarterbacks E.J. Perry and Dresser Winn.

These departures raise particular questions, as General Manager Danny Maciocia had recently mentioned wanting to add a third quarterback to his roster.

The case of E.J. Perry is drawing the most attention. The player seemed to have a clear advantage, however, thanks to his familiarity with the Montreal offensive system following a stint with the team last year. Despite this, the Alouettes ultimately chose to move in a different direction.

Following these moves, only Davis Alexander, Dustin Crum, and Anthony Brown Jr. currently remain in the quarterback pecking order.

Everything now suggests that Montreal management could be monitoring the market to add reinforcements before the official start of the season.

Training camp at Laval University's PEPS remains extremely competitive this year, particularly among wide receivers and offensive players.

Quebec native Isaac Gaillardetz is also among the players cut. The former Laval University Rouge et Or player was, however, returning from a major injury sustained during the Quebec university championship game last fall.

Several important decisions ahead for the Alouettes

The large number of players invited to camp appears to have made it difficult for several young Quebec prospects trying to earn a spot on the team.

The Alouettes will now continue their preparations with a day off before resuming training on Thursday with two sessions scheduled.

Montreal's first preseason game will take place on May 22 against the Ottawa Rouge et Noir at Percival Molson Stadium.

In the meantime, further roster moves could still occur as Danny Maciocia and his team continue to build their roster ahead of the 2026 CFL season.