Eight big innings: Paul Skenes brought his ERA below 2.00

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Eight big innings: Paul Skenes brought his ERA below 2.00
Credit: MLB.com

Paul Skenes is a machine.

As you may recall, he got off to a very rough start to the season, posting a 6.750 ERA following a disastrous outing (five runs in 0.2 innings) against the New York Mets.

We all thought he'd bounce back, but that it would take several months to bring his ERA back to an elite level. But here we are in mid-May, and it's already done.

Yesterday, he came close to a no-hitter and pitched eight innings. He didn't allow a single run.

The result? He has a 1.09 ERA over his last eight starts (that is, all his starts except his first one), and this season, his ERA stands at 1.98. Let's just say he didn't take long to get back to his old self.

He helped his team win 3-1 against the Rockies.

It's also worth mentioning that he's so dominant that the Rockies tried a bunt in the third inning because he started the game with six strikeouts in two innings. Dominant, you say?

Oh, and he's also managed to avoid walking a single batter in the last month. The last time he did that was on April 13.

The big difference this season is that Skenes is playing for a team that can actually win games. His 6-2 record proves it: he's playing for a team that does more than just lose.

The Pirates have a 23-19 record. They are four games behind the Cubs and the top spot in the Central Division, which is formidable this year.

PMLB
  • Shohei Ohtani hit a home run.
  • Finally, a hit (two, actually) for Cal Raleigh.
  • Blue Jays lose.
  • The guys won't be doing that anymore.
  • Phillies: 11-3 since the managerial change.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

facebook icon Share twitter icon Tweet linkedin icon Share
Copied!