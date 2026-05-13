Eight big innings: Paul Skenes brought his ERA below 2.00

Paul Skenes is a machine.

As you may recall, he got off to a very rough start to the season, posting a 6.750 ERA following a disastrous outing (five runs in 0.2 innings) against the New York Mets.

We all thought he'd bounce back, but that it would take several months to bring his ERA back to an elite level. But here we are in mid-May, and it's already done.

Yesterday, he came close to a no-hitter and pitched eight innings. He didn't allow a single run.

The result? He has a 1.09 ERA over his last eight starts (that is, all his starts except his first one), and this season, his ERA stands at 1.98. Let's just say he didn't take long to get back to his old self.

He helped his team win 3-1 against the Rockies.

It's also worth mentioning that he's so dominant that the Rockies tried a bunt in the third inning because he started the game with six strikeouts in two innings. Dominant, you say?

Oh, and he's also managed to avoid walking a single batter in the last month. The last time he did that was on April 13.

Paul Skenes had a 67.50 ERA after his first start. His ERA this season is now: 1.98. Career ERA is: 1.97. And, he hasn't walked a batter in a month (April 13) pic.twitter.com/QEPmUvuEPc — Rob Friedman (@PitchingNinja) May 13, 2026

The big difference this season is that Skenes is playing for a team that can actually win games. His 6-2 record proves it: he's playing for a team that does more than just lose.

The Pirates have a 23-19 record. They are four games behind the Cubs and the top spot in the Central Division, which is formidable this year.

PMLB

Shohei Ohtani hit a home run.

Shohei Ohtani wanted the ball back after homering for the first time since April 26th pic.twitter.com/vssOywoYYQ — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) May 13, 2026

Finally, a hit (two, actually) for Cal Raleigh.

Cal Raleigh took a shower last night in full uniform to try to end his slump. Raleigh went 2-for-4 today. (Via: @A_Jude) pic.twitter.com/Zf7ONdOehg — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) May 13, 2026

Blue Jays lose.

While Tuesday's loss to the Rays wasn't as one-sided as it could have been after an impressive seventh-inning rally, the Blue Jays still fell to a season-worst six games below .500. @bnicholsonsmith has more on Toronto's extra-inning defeat. https://t.co/0RozW48k8j — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) May 13, 2026

The guys won't be doing that anymore.

“A message has been relayed” to the Giants players asking them not to do this celebration anymore, per @extrabaggs https://t.co/3KJ7W3jw5h — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 13, 2026

Phillies: 11-3 since the managerial change.

Don Mattingly wins his 900th career game as manager, and is now 11-3 since taking over as manager of the Phillies. — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) May 13, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.