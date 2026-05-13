Bruce Cassidy: The Oilers aren’t the only ones who haven’t been given the go-ahead to speak with him

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Bruce Cassidy: The Oilers aren’t the only ones who haven’t been given the go-ahead to speak with him
Credit: Capture d'écran / X

Yesterday, it was reported that the Golden Knights had refused to grant the Oilers permission to speak with Bruce Cassidy.

What you need to know is that Cassidy himself says he wants to get back to work. But the Golden Knights, who fired him and are still paying him, don't want him to be interviewed right now.

They have the right to do so. But we also have the right to think that's a total jerk move.

But now, when addressing the topic, Elliotte Friedman (Sportsnet) mentioned that the Oilers weren't the only ones who ran into a negative response from the Golden Knights.

The Kings too.

The Golden Knights aren't exactly building a great reputation for themselves in this regard. After all, refusing to let a man move on is disrespectful.

It's likely the Maple Leafs will run into the same problem if they want to talk to Cassidy. And that's even though we don't know what John Chayka is looking for in a coach.

In fact, Friedman reports that the Golden Knights have also refused to let other people go for interviews in order to potentially secure a better position elsewhere.

The NHL might look into the matter to see why the club is acting this way.

None of them were big names like Cassidy… but word needs to get out: the Knights' team culture might not be the best in the NHL.

Let's put it this way…


in a nutshell

– Ouch.

– Interesting.

– No.

– What do you think?

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