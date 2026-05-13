Bruce Cassidy: The Oilers aren’t the only ones who haven’t been given the go-ahead to speak with him

Yesterday, it was reported that the Golden Knights had refused to grant the Oilers permission to speak with Bruce Cassidy.

What you need to know is that Cassidy himself says he wants to get back to work. But the Golden Knights, who fired him and are still paying him, don't want him to be interviewed right now.

They have the right to do so. But we also have the right to think that's a total jerk move.

But now, when addressing the topic, Elliotte Friedman (Sportsnet) mentioned that the Oilers weren't the only ones who ran into a negative response from the Golden Knights.

The Kings too.

Some updated thoughts on Bruce Cassidy from @FAN590 todayhttps://t.co/wy4RTjjklj — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) May 13, 2026

The Golden Knights aren't exactly building a great reputation for themselves in this regard. After all, refusing to let a man move on is disrespectful.

It's likely the Maple Leafs will run into the same problem if they want to talk to Cassidy. And that's even though we don't know what John Chayka is looking for in a coach.

John Chayka didn't want to say what traits he'll look for in the #leafs next coach, but added: “We'll have a thorough process. It'll be a wide search. We'll take our time, try to get it right. It's the most critical decision as the general manager.” — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) May 13, 2026

In fact, Friedman reports that the Golden Knights have also refused to let other people go for interviews in order to potentially secure a better position elsewhere.

The NHL might look into the matter to see why the club is acting this way.

None of them were big names like Cassidy… but word needs to get out: the Knights' team culture might not be the best in the NHL.

Let's put it this way…

in a nutshell

– Ouch.

Bo Bichette and Manny Machado too, by the way. https://t.co/hjFfNTttBS — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 13, 2026

– Interesting.

Could Chase Reid be the Sharks' second-round pick? Don't miss Martin Therriault and Marco D'Amico's mock draft in the latest episode of Processus!https://t.co/wyjPY4VTYU pic.twitter.com/1kWof1s42V — commissionathletique (@Commissionathl) May 13, 2026

– No.

Should Martin St. Louis consider replacing Ivan Demidov on the first power-play unit? Pierre McGuire: “I wouldn't be in a rush to do that. That shows a sign of panic” #GoHabsGo #thesickpodcast @TonyMarinaro pic.twitter.com/eu6vryEKOm — The Sick Podcast with Tony Marinaro (@thesickpodcasts) May 13, 2026

– What do you think?