A nice surprise at the Montreal Alouettes’ training camp in Quebec City

The Montreal Alouettes are benefiting from a seasoned presence at their training camp, as former Canadian Football League coach Carl Brennan has rejoined the team's staff.

Although he does not officially hold a permanent position with the Montreal organization, Brennan is currently serving as a mentor to David Brown , the Alouettes' new offensive line coach.

This collaboration is drawing a lot of attention, as Brennan has a long track record in the CFL. Between 2004 and 2007, he worked with several teams in the Canadian league, including the Calgary Stampeders, the Saskatchewan Roughriders, and the Edmonton Elks.

Now a well-known coach with Laval University's Rouge et Or, Brennan says he is happy to share his experience while allowing Brown to fully take his place on the Montreal staff.

General Manager Danny Maciocia confirmed that the idea to bring in Brennan came directly from David Brown. According to Maciocia, the organization quickly accepted this proposal to provide additional support to the young coach.

The two men have known each other for several years. Their relationship dates back to when Brennan participated in some Calgary Stampeders camps as a guest coach, while Brown was just beginning his professional playing career.

A Valuable Asset for the Alouettes' Next Generation

Although he enjoys being back in the CFL atmosphere, Carl Brennan insists he is not looking to make a permanent return to Canadian professional football.

The veteran coach now prefers the stability offered by his role at Laval University over the uncertainty often associated with short-term contracts in the CFL.

The Alouettes had already decided internally that David Brown would succeed Luc Brodeur-Jourdain after his departure. According to Danny Maciocia, no other candidates were seriously considered for the position.

Brennan's visit to the Montreal camp also allows him to reconnect with several former players he has mentored, including offensive guard Cyrille Saindon-Hogan, whom he continues to coach during the offseason.

This combination of experience and youth could become a major asset for the Alouettes' offensive line heading into the upcoming CFL season.