Zac Gallen: Even his wife thought he was heading to Chicago after the false rumor

During the offseason, Bob Nightengale reported that the Cubs were on the verge of signing Zac Gallen. He quickly backtracked, saying that nothing was imminent, but that the team remained hopeful.

A few minutes later, Jeff Passan said there was no deal between the two sides.

It took weeks before he signed a contract. His qualifying offer stalled his market, and the D-backs took advantage of it, offering him a one-year deal to bring him back to town.

And just like that, he didn't end up heading to Chicago after all.

But now the man himself has revisited the story recently. He said that when the news broke, he was about to get married, and for 20 minutes, all his loved ones were calling him to ask if it was true.

Even his wife was surprised. She called him, and he told her no, he hadn't finalized a deal with the Cubs.

I would have told you (if we were going to Chicago) sooner. – Zac Gallen to his wife

Zac Gallen said his wife called him in a panic because Bob Nightengale posted that he was signing with the Cubs pic.twitter.com/jToqJThXBr — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) April 21, 2026

Bob Nightengale has a reputation for not always being 100% accurate when he breaks news. That's why we wait for a second confirmation here at Passion MLB before publishing his reports on the site regarding offseason signings.

That must have been stressful for the Gallen family.

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