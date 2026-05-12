Will Mahomes and Nix face off to kick off the season?

The NFL is already laying the groundwork for a spectacular season opener in 2026.

The league has confirmed that the Kansas City Chiefs will face the Denver Broncos on September 14 in the very first Monday Night Football game of the new season.

Although the location of the matchup has not yet been finalized, this game is already drawing significant attention throughout the American football world. Fans are particularly looking forward to the return of two of the NFL's most closely watched quarterbacks: Patrick Mahomes and Bo Nix.

Both players are returning from major injuries that cut short their last season. Mahomes, the Chiefs' star and a dominant figure in the league for several years, suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in December. This serious injury raised concerns about his health and his ability to return to peak form.

On the Broncos' side, Bo Nix is also working to regain full mobility after suffering an ankle fracture during the playoff game against the Buffalo Bills. Despite this injury, Denver had a remarkable season, ending the Chiefs' impressive dominance in the American Football Conference West division.

Kansas City had won the division title for nine consecutive seasons before the Broncos took over last year. This rivalry therefore promises to be even more intense next season, especially with the expected return of both star quarterbacks.

An NFL season opener that's already highly anticipated

The NFL will officially unveil its full schedule this Thursday, but some major matchups have already been announced to build excitement among fans.

Among the other confirmed games, the Dallas Cowboys will face off against the New York Giants on the previous night. This historic matchup between two popular teams is also expected to draw a large TV audience.

With the return of Patrick Mahomes and Bo Nix, the 2026 NFL season could kick off with one of the most anticipated matchups in recent years. Fans are now hoping to see both stars quickly return to their best form to deliver a show that lives up to expectations.

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