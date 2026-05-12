Three possible destinations for Eric Lauer

Eric Lauer had a strong season for the Toronto Blue Jays in 2025, posting a 3.18 ERA in 28 appearances—including 15 starts—while carrying the Blue Jays' rotation on his shoulders for much of last season.

But for no apparent reason, the Jays completely turned their backs on him midseason, sending him to the bullpen at the first opportunity.

Something then broke down between the two sides, and Lauer was never the same again, as evidenced by his sky-high 6.69 ERA over 36 1/3 innings in 2026, which led to his designation for assignment.

The club had had enough that it cut a starter with no obvious replacement plan. https://t.co/ckquE3ksMx — Passion MLB (@passion_mlb) May 11, 2026

One thing is clear, however: Lauer will find work in the coming days. But where?

Here are a few teams to watch, starting with the reigning World Series champions, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The California-based team has proven in the past that it isn't afraid to add pieces to its pitching staff, and that has paid off—a Fall Classic title is directly linked to that strategy.

Staying in the National League West, the San Diego Padres could also make a move for Lauer. In the thick of a do-or-die battle with their longtime rivals, the Padres could not only prevent the Dodgers from adding the left-hander to their roster but also bolster their pitching staff with a veteran presence.

Finally, Lauer could return home with the Milwaukee Brewers, where he played four seasons and posted a 4.22 ERA in 67 total appearances. His last stint in a Brewers uniform dates back to 2023.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.