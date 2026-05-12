The Bengals are heading to Madrid

The National Football League continues its international expansion with the announcement of a matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Atlanta Falcons , to be held in Madrid during Week 9 of the 2026 season.

The game will take place on November 8 at the legendary Santiago Bernabéu Stadium, home of Real Madrid CF. The game will also be broadcast on the NFL Network.

The Falcons had already been designated as the home team for this international game, but the identity of their opponent had not yet been confirmed prior to Tuesday's official announcement.

For Cincinnati, this will mark a return to the international stage after several years of absence. The Bengals' last appearance abroad was in 2019, during a matchup against the Los Angeles Rams in London.

Head coach Zac Taylor welcomed this opportunity to play abroad, noting that he sometimes prefers to avoid certain hostile atmospheres at away games in the United States.

The game in Madrid is one of nine international matchups scheduled by the NFL for the 2026 season, a record that underscores the league's commitment to strengthening its global presence.

Two other matchups were recently announced: the San Francisco 49ers vs. the Rams in Melbourne, Australia, during Week 1, and the Baltimore Ravens vs. the Dallas Cowboys in Rio de Janeiro during Week 3.

Additional games will also be played in Paris, Munich, Mexico City, and London. The Jacksonville Jaguars, in particular, will play two games in the English capital.

For the Falcons, this game in Madrid will mark their fourth appearance in an international game over the past six seasons, proof that the organization has become one of the NFL's global showcases.

The league will unveil the full 2026 regular-season schedule on Thursday evening during a special broadcast on U.S. television. Many fans are now waiting to see what other international matchups might be added to the schedule.

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