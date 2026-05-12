Sidney Crosby is heading to the World Championships: Canada has a problem on its hands

It turns out the Kid's season isn't over yet.

Sidney Crosby has decided to join Team Canada at the World Championship. For the Maple Leafs, this is great news… but it does pose a bit of a problem.

Why do I say that?

Because before the tournament began… Canada decided to hand the C to Macklin Celebrini despite the presence of several veterans. They chose to name him captain even though he's 19, and the decision sparked some debate for obvious reasons.

But now, with Crosby's arrival, what do we do?

Do we let Celebrini have the experience as captain… or do we decide to take the C away from him and give it to Crosby, given that we're really talking about the ultimate veteran for Canada?

Hmm…

ROSTER UPDATE | Sidney Crosby has been added to 's National Men's Team for #MensWorlds. UPDATE | Sidney Crosby joins 's National Men's Team for the #MensWorlds. pic.twitter.com/O9lh7dt69e — Hockey Canada (@HockeyCanada) May 12, 2026

The thing is, it would be a shame to take the C away from Celebrini.

At the same time… we know that Crosby has been Canada's captain for several years now. He's the one who wears the C on his jersey during international competitions, and he's the one seen as the country's undisputed leader on the ice.

It will be interesting to see, then, what the coaches decide to do.

Because let's be honest: having Sidney Crosby on your team definitely helps.

That said, it's ironic to say… but #87 joining the team creates a bit of a problem. I never thought I'd say this in my life, but here I am…

In a nutshell

– The Habs, kings of comebacks…

Game 3 was the Canadiens' 29th comeback win, including the playoffs, this season. That's the third-most in a single season in team history, behind the 1975-76 and 1992-93 teams, who had 31 comeback wins. Montreal won the Stanley Cup in both of those previous seasons pic.twitter.com/aVkaDt0V1D — ESPN Insights (@ESPNInsights) May 12, 2026

– Happy birthday!

Happy Birthday to the greatest manager in Expos history. 91 years young! Happy Birthday, Felipe Alou! pic.twitter.com/oA0uoHxdMa — Montreal Expos (@Montreal_Expos) May 12, 2026

– Yes.

The 41-year-old player will have an important decision to make this summer https://t.co/OgykReLMJi — TVA Sports (@TVASports) May 12, 2026

– Nice.