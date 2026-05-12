Sidney Crosby is heading to the World Championships: Canada has a problem on its hands

Marc-Olivier Cook
Sidney Crosby is heading to the World Championships: Canada has a problem on its hands
Credit: Andre RInguette/4NFO/World Cup of Hockey via Getty Images

It turns out the Kid's season isn't over yet.

Sidney Crosby has decided to join Team Canada at the World Championship. For the Maple Leafs, this is great news… but it does pose a bit of a problem.

Why do I say that?

Because before the tournament began… Canada decided to hand the C to Macklin Celebrini despite the presence of several veterans. They chose to name him captain even though he's 19, and the decision sparked some debate for obvious reasons.

But now, with Crosby's arrival, what do we do?

Do we let Celebrini have the experience as captain… or do we decide to take the C away from him and give it to Crosby, given that we're really talking about the ultimate veteran for Canada?

Hmm…

The thing is, it would be a shame to take the C away from Celebrini.

At the same time… we know that Crosby has been Canada's captain for several years now. He's the one who wears the C on his jersey during international competitions, and he's the one seen as the country's undisputed leader on the ice.

It will be interesting to see, then, what the coaches decide to do.

Because let's be honest: having Sidney Crosby on your team definitely helps.

That said, it's ironic to say… but #87 joining the team creates a bit of a problem. I never thought I'd say this in my life, but here I am…


In a nutshell

– The Habs, kings of comebacks… 

– Happy birthday!

– Yes.

– Nice.

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