MLB in Brief: Players and MLB Meet | Rodger Brulotte Honored

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
MLB in Brief: Players and MLB Meet | Rodger Brulotte Honored
Credit: Sportskeeda

Players and MLB meet

They held their first meeting regarding the upcoming collective bargaining agreement.

Rodger Brulotte Honored

We'll be hearing his “Good evening, she's gone” this summer in the stadiums of the Quebec Elite Junior Baseball League.

It's Felipe Alou's big day

He's 91 years old.

Jake Bloss is back on track

He's back on the mound in the minors following his Tommy John surgery.

Speaking of Blue Jays prospects: Brandon Barriera is looking better.

Troubling

Why aren't the Giants playing Bryce Eldridge?

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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