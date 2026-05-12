MLB in Brief: Players and MLB Meet | Rodger Brulotte Honored

Players and MLB meet

They held their first meeting regarding the upcoming collective bargaining agreement.

News: It has begun. Major League Baseball and the Players Association are holding their first collective bargaining meeting in New York today, making opening presentations ahead of what's expected to be a lengthy fight over a salary cap.https://t.co/V0ZPG72zKH — Evan Drellich (@EvanDrellich) May 12, 2026

Rodger Brulotte Honored

We'll be hearing his “Good evening, she's gone” this summer in the stadiums of the Quebec Elite Junior Baseball League.

It's Felipe Alou's big day

He's 91 years old.

Happy Birthday to the greatest manager in Expos history. 91 years young! Happy birthday, Felipe Alou! pic.twitter.com/oA0uoHxdMa — Montreal Expos (@Montreal_Expos) May 12, 2026

Jake Bloss is back on track

He's back on the mound in the minors following his Tommy John surgery.

Jake Bloss, in his first rehab game coming off his 2025 Tommy John surgery, in the FCL: 2.1 IP, 4 K, 0 BB, 2 H, 0 R . Still a ways to go for the #BlueJays prospect, but he could put himself in the conversation for rotation depth in a few weeks. — Mitch Bannon (@MitchBannon) May 12, 2026

Speaking of Blue Jays prospects: Brandon Barriera is looking better.

Brandon Barriera is starting to show exactly why he was a Blue Jays first-round pick. https://t.co/KFEDtXXeT7 — Jays Journal (@JaysJournal) May 12, 2026

Troubling

Why aren't the Giants playing Bryce Eldridge?

Why Bryce Eldridge, the Giants' top prospect, isn't in the everyday lineup: ‘Conversations to be had' https://t.co/21Q7wksiJU pic.twitter.com/gvc2F2L9bj — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) May 12, 2026

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