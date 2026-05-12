Mathieu Betts is the highest-paid defensive player in the CFL

Quebec native Mathieu Betts continues to make his mark in the Canadian Football League , both on the field and financially.

The BC Lions defensive lineman is currently the defensive player guaranteed to earn the highest salary in the league in 2026, according to the annual survey published by 3DownNation.

Betts will receive a minimum compensation of $270,000 this season. This amount includes a base salary of $175,300, an $80,000 signing bonus paid in January, and a housing allowance of $14,700.

The former Rouge et Or player could, however, earn even more thanks to various performance bonuses included in his contract.

At 30 years old, Mathieu Betts has established himself as one of the most dominant defensive players in Canadian football.

In 2025, he won the CFL Defensive Player of the Year award for the second time. He has also been named to the league's All-Star team on multiple occasions and remains one of the most feared pass-rushers in the country.

His impact on the field explains why the Lions agreed to offer him such a lucrative contract as he approaches potential free agency next winter.

Defensive lineman Malik Carney of the Edmonton Elks shares the top spot on the salary list with Betts at $270,000, although performance bonuses could ultimately allow the Quebec native to earn more.

For the Montreal Alouettes, linebacker Tyrice Beverette tops the defensive salary rankings.

With a minimum salary of $230,000, Beverette becomes the second-highest-paid linebacker in the entire league, behind A.J. Allen of the Ottawa Redblacks.

Canadian Tyrell Richards also ranks among the CFL's highest-paid linebackers with a guaranteed minimum of $141,000 following the signing of his new contract.

On the defensive line, Mustafa Johnson and Isaac Adeyemi-Berglund also hold enviable positions among the highest-paid players at their positions.

A Strong Quebec Presence

Several Quebecers stand out in this CFL salary ranking.

In addition to Mathieu Betts, linebacker Cameron Judge of the Toronto Argonauts and Redha Kramdi of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers rank among the highest-paid players at their positions.

This strong representation reflects the excellent reputation of Quebec university football, particularly that of the Laval University Rouge et Or program, which continues to produce talent capable of excelling at the highest level in Canada.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.