Kevin Gausman: His 2,000th strikeout comes in a loss

Félix Forget
Kevin Gausman: His 2,000th strikeout comes in a loss
Credit: Heavy Sports

Last night, the Blue Jays hosted the unstoppable Rays in Toronto. It was the first game of a three-game series, and Kevin Gausman was in the starting lineup for the Jays.

Except that Gausman, who is usually John Schneider's go-to pitcher, was having an off night. He gave up three runs in the first inning before allowing two more in the next inning.

In the end, he pitched 4.2 innings, allowing six earned runs and 10 hits. It just wasn't his night.

That said, it didn't stop Gausman from reaching a major milestone. The Jays' starter became the sixth active pitcher to record 2,000 strikeouts.

Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, Chris Sale, Gerrit Cole, and Yu Darvish are the other five.

Mason Fluharty, Braydon Fisher (who allowed one run), Joe Mantiply, and Yariel Rodriguez kept the Jays in the game. And in the seventh inning, Andres Gimenez cut the deficit to three runs.

It was actually his second home run of the game—he had never hit more than one home run in a single game in his career. Gimenez also drove in all of the Blue Jays' runs in the game.

But in the end, Hunter Bigge and Bryan Baker shut down the threat of a Toronto comeback. The Rays ultimately won 8-5, fueled by Jonathan Aranda's three RBIs and Richie Palacios' three.

Following this loss, the Jays sit at 18-23, having lost six of their last eight games, including four to the Rays. The Rays, meanwhile, are 27-13 and hold a two-game lead over the Yankees at the top of the division.

Patrick Corbin will have the task of getting the Blue Jays back on the winning track tonight, as he faces off against Shane McClanahan. Let's see if the Rays continue to have the Blue Jays' number.

MLB
  • The Yankees entered the seventh inning with no runs and no hits. They lost.
  • A top prospect is heading to New York.
  • Shohei Ohtani won't bat on Wednesday or Thursday. He will pitch on Wednesday.
  • Gerrit Cole is nearing a return.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.

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