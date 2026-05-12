Kevin Gausman: His 2,000th strikeout comes in a loss

Last night, the Blue Jays hosted the unstoppable Rays in Toronto. It was the first game of a three-game series, and Kevin Gausman was in the starting lineup for the Jays.

Except that Gausman, who is usually John Schneider's go-to pitcher, was having an off night. He gave up three runs in the first inning before allowing two more in the next inning.

In the end, he pitched 4.2 innings, allowing six earned runs and 10 hits. It just wasn't his night.

That said, it didn't stop Gausman from reaching a major milestone. The Jays' starter became the sixth active pitcher to record 2,000 strikeouts.

Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer, Chris Sale, Gerrit Cole, and Yu Darvish are the other five.

Mason Fluharty, Braydon Fisher (who allowed one run), Joe Mantiply, and Yariel Rodriguez kept the Jays in the game. And in the seventh inning, Andres Gimenez cut the deficit to three runs.

It was actually his second home run of the game—he had never hit more than one home run in a single game in his career. Gimenez also drove in all of the Blue Jays' runs in the game.

Andrés AGAIN! His first career multi-homer game pic.twitter.com/T2cAjXd768 — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) May 12, 2026

But in the end, Hunter Bigge and Bryan Baker shut down the threat of a Toronto comeback. The Rays ultimately won 8-5, fueled by Jonathan Aranda's three RBIs and Richie Palacios' three.

Following this loss, the Jays sit at 18-23, having lost six of their last eight games, including four to the Rays. The Rays, meanwhile, are 27-13 and hold a two-game lead over the Yankees at the top of the division.

Patrick Corbin will have the task of getting the Blue Jays back on the winning track tonight, as he faces off against Shane McClanahan. Let's see if the Rays continue to have the Blue Jays' number.

MLB

The Yankees entered the seventh inning with no runs and no hits. They lost.

The Orioles were being no-hit entering the 7th inning. They now leave the 7th with the lead! (via @Orioles) pic.twitter.com/MM6fcAbGXR — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 12, 2026

A top prospect is heading to New York.

The Mets are calling up top prospect A.J. Ewing, league sources tell The Athletic: https://t.co/bugXZtJJ3w — Will Sammon (@WillSammon) May 12, 2026

Shohei Ohtani won't bat on Wednesday or Thursday. He will pitch on Wednesday.

Dave Roberts said Shohei Ohtani won't bat on either Wednesday (his start date on the mound) or Thursday as he continues to struggle at the plate. — Fabian Ardaya (@FabianArdaya) May 12, 2026

Gerrit Cole is nearing a return.

Gerrit Cole takes ‘another good step' with strong rehab outing as Yankees return inches closer https://t.co/41gtzv50Z7 pic.twitter.com/XX4QSKVvmU — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) May 12, 2026

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