Important CFL announcement regarding the 20-second clock

The Canadian Football League has officially confirmed several major rule changes for the 2026 season, including a decision that is sure to spark a reaction from many fans: the famous 20-second clock will ultimately remain in place in certain key situations.

Although the league will generally switch to a 35-second clock between plays this season, the 20-second countdown will automatically return during the final three minutes of each half. This measure will take effect immediately following the official three-minute timeout.

This decision was approved by the Board of Governors following recommendations from the Rules Committee, which includes head coaches, team presidents, referees, and the players' association.

The goal seems clear: to maintain the fast pace and suspense that often characterize the end of CFL games.

The league also announced a major change regarding overtime. Starting in 2026, regular-season games can no longer end in a tie.

If the two teams remain tied after two overtime periods, they will face off in alternating two-point conversion attempts until a winner is determined.

Each team will also be entitled to a 15-second timeout during overtime.

The league hopes this will ensure a clear and spectacular conclusion to every game.

Among other notable changes, automatic video reviews will now be used on turnovers following a missed third-down conversion.

The league has also introduced a rule allowing a half or game to end with a single kneel-down when certain specific conditions are met, notably if the defensive team has no timeouts remaining and there are less than 40 seconds left on the clock.

Regarding kicks, a field goal or punt that crosses the end zone without resulting in a score will now result in a snap at the 40-yard line.

The areas reserved for players on the sidelines will also be more strictly regulated. Team benches will now be restricted to the area between the 40-yard lines, and officials will be tasked with more strictly monitoring misconduct.

At the same time, the CFL has also issued new guidelines to its video review center to avoid unnecessarily slowing down the pace of games, particularly with the introduction of the 35-second clock.

The 2026 CFL season will officially kick off on June 4 when the Hamilton Tiger-Cats host the Montreal Alouettes for the season opener.

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