Geoffrey Cantin-Arku is ready for his new role

Geoffrey Cantin-Arku of the Montreal Alouettes is likely to be a hot topic this season in the Canadian Football League .

After two seasons spent learning from veterans, the Quebec-born linebacker finally seems ready to take his rightful place on the Montreal Alouettes' defense.

The Alouettes' training camp, held this year at Laval University, holds special significance for Cantin-Arku. A native of Lévis, the 27-year-old is playing practically at home in front of many friends and family members. This proximity seems to give him an extra boost of confidence as he begins what could become the most important season of his professional career.

A first-round pick by Montreal in the 2024 Canadian draft, Cantin-Arku continues to develop within defensive coordinator Noel Thorpe's system. After three seasons in this framework, he says the game is finally slowing down for him and that he has a much better grasp of the responsibilities associated with each situation on the field.

The Montreal organization also made a significant decision during the offseason by letting veteran Darnell Sankey go. This departure directly opens the door for Cantin-Arku, who is now expected to start at middle linebacker on a regular basis.

Although Cantin-Arku learned a great deal playing alongside Sankey, the two players have completely different styles. Sankey was known for his physical and aggressive play near the line of scrimmage, while the Quebec native relies more on his mobility and versatility.

This ability to cover multiple areas of the field could become a major asset for the Montreal defense. Cantin-Arku is capable of defending against the run, participating in blitzes, and effectively dropping back into pass coverage. His athletic profile also allows him to quickly adapt to the various defensive schemes used by Thorpe.

With an expanded role in 2026, Geoffrey Cantin-Arku of the Montreal Alouettes could now take his game to the next level and reach the 100-tackle mark for the first time in his career.

For the Alouettes, this progression comes at a crucial time. Montreal wants to continue establishing itself among the league's best defenses, and Cantin-Arku's development could play an extremely important role in the team's success this season.

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