Elly De La Cruz: The Reds are not in contract talks with him

Elly De La Cruz, as we all know, is one of the best young players in MLB. The Reds' shortstop is a true physical specimen, and he's brimming with talent.

He already has 10 home runs and nine stolen bases to his credit… and we're only a quarter of the way through the season.

That said, over the past few hours, some photos have been making the rounds on social media. We've learned that Scott Boras, De La Cruz's agent, went out to dinner with his client in Cincinnati last night.

Elly De La Cruz out to dinner in Cincinnati with Scott Boras pic.twitter.com/KKfgaOVGXH — Talkin' Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) May 12, 2026

So we were wondering, given that De La Cruz hasn't signed a long-term contract yet, if this had anything to do with the shortstop's future in Cincinnati. But in the end, it seems not.

Jim Bowden, who had a quick chat with the Reds' president, reported that the team is not currently in talks with De La Cruz's camp regarding a contract extension.

At least, not for now.

Agent Scott Boras had dinner with his client Elly De La Cruz last night at Jeff Ruby's restaurant in Cincinnati, which prompted me to reach out to #Reds President Nick Krall to see if they'd resumed extension talks…he replied, “Not at this time,” fwiw. — Jim Bowden (@JimBowdenGM) May 12, 2026

Keep in mind that De La Cruz will enter arbitration in 2027 and become a free agent in 2030. At just 24 years old today, it's a safe bet that he'll likely sign a massive contract when he gets the chance.

We know Cincinnati isn't a team that's used to paying top dollar for its players… but De La Cruz is undoubtedly the face of the franchise. If there's one player for whom the Reds might make an exception, it's him.

However, we also know that Boras is in the habit of holding out for free agency to secure the largest possible contract. Unless the Reds are willing to pay a fortune to sign De La Cruz, the agent is likely to advise his client to be patient.

Let's see if that changes.

Created by humans, assisted by AI.