Bell Centre: “I’ve never experienced an atmosphere like this in my life”

The Bell Centre is an incredible arena during the regular season. But in the playoffs, it takes it to a whole new level.

With the Canadiens succeeding in the playoffs, it's reminding more and more people in the NHL just how different what happens here is from the rest of the league.

I'm not saying people had forgotten, but from the 2018 playoffs to the 2024 playoffs, the Bell Centre had never been sold out for a Canadiens playoff game.

Whether people in Washington or Tampa Bay are making the trip is one thing. But it's interesting to see that people in Buffalo are also surprised by what's happening, considering the atmosphere is already great there.

On that note, a reporter covering the Sabres chatted with Anthony Martineau. And she told him that, in her entire life, she's never experienced an atmosphere like this—whether in sports or anywhere else.

“I've never experienced an atmosphere like this in my life.”

And I've counted at least one penalty where the official raised his arm to call a penalty on the Sabres with 4–5 seconds left on the clock due to the crowd going wild. The Bell Centre is a whole different beast. https://t.co/p6QCchyRNn — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) May 12, 2026

All over social media, you see quotes from people talking about it. And we're not just talking about people who had never set foot in the city before the playoffs.

Martin St. Louis, for example, clearly feels the fans' support when he walks down the street.

Habs coach Marty St. Louis today on the Montreal fanbase: “You feel the support from all the fans out there. I don't live far, I walk here. I feel like we're all in this together, with the fans. They're proud, they're happy. A lot of ‘Good luck,' ‘Great job.' It's a lot of fun.” pic.twitter.com/aU70e5aCYn — /r/Habs (@HabsOnReddit) May 12, 2026

Noah Dobson, who recently had the chance to play his first playoff game at the Bell Centre after being injured early in the series against the Lightning, is also among those who sang the fans' praises.

Tage Thompson admitted that it was intimidating to play in such an atmosphere. The home-ice advantage is very real… and the atmosphere in town is incredible thanks to the Habs.

In brief

– Note.

Beck, Xhekaj, Engstrom, and Reinbacher (from the bench) are at the Bell Centre this morning. They practiced this morning for a solid 30 minutes before the main group. They were called up yesterday by the Habs. @TVASports pic.twitter.com/huvK3PM3dK — Anthony Martineau (@Antho_Martineau) May 12, 2026

– Read this.

A summer of decisions awaits the Rocket https://t.co/KAMwIdXNyJ — Radio-Canada Sports (@RC_Sports) May 12, 2026

– Martin Biron opens up about his work. [TVAS]

– Charlie Coyle is likely to stay in Ohio.