Anthony Volpe (already) called up by the Yankees

Charles-Alexis Brisebois
Anthony Volpe (already) called up by the Yankees
Credit: NJ.com

Recently, the Yankees decided to send Anthony Volpe down to the minors.

After he regained his form following surgery, the Bombardiers realized they didn't really have a spot for the shortstop, thanks to Jose Caballero's strong season. That's why he headed to the minors full-time.

We figured the path to a call-up wouldn't necessarily be easy for him. That said, the most obvious route to a call-up has opened up since Caballero will be placed on the injured list.

The result? Volpe received the call to reclaim his spot in the majors.

The 2026 starting shortstop injured his finger, giving the 2025 starter a chance to reclaim his position moving forward.

If Volpe struggles, the Yankees won't hesitate to send him back to Triple-A when the time comes. After all, it's been done before and can be done again if necessary.

But what if he plays well? He could force the Yankees to keep him up. And I imagine the Yankees' front office would be all for that.

If that's the case, Caballero could be used as a utility player upon his return. He could get some at-bats in place of Ryan McMahon at third base… and even in place of Jazz Chisholm Jr. at second base. I'm not saying that's going to happen, but Jazz isn't doing anything right…

PMLB
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  • No word yet on Jose Berrios.
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  • Good question.

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