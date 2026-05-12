Anthony Volpe (already) called up by the Yankees

Recently, the Yankees decided to send Anthony Volpe down to the minors.

After he regained his form following surgery, the Bombardiers realized they didn't really have a spot for the shortstop, thanks to Jose Caballero's strong season. That's why he headed to the minors full-time.

We figured the path to a call-up wouldn't necessarily be easy for him. That said, the most obvious route to a call-up has opened up since Caballero will be placed on the injured list.

The result? Volpe received the call to reclaim his spot in the majors.

Anthony Volpe has been recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, a source confirms. @francysromeroFR had the scoop. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) May 12, 2026

The 2026 starting shortstop injured his finger, giving the 2025 starter a chance to reclaim his position moving forward.

If Volpe struggles, the Yankees won't hesitate to send him back to Triple-A when the time comes. After all, it's been done before and can be done again if necessary.

But what if he plays well? He could force the Yankees to keep him up. And I imagine the Yankees' front office would be all for that.

If that's the case, Caballero could be used as a utility player upon his return. He could get some at-bats in place of Ryan McMahon at third base… and even in place of Jazz Chisholm Jr. at second base. I'm not saying that's going to happen, but Jazz isn't doing anything right…

Jazz Chisholm Jr. expected a 50-50 season, he has a .603 OPS, and Monday night's silent clubhouse exit said a lot. This @ChrisKirschner article is unlocked and free to read.https://t.co/JpTjFdvVLe — Chad Jennings (@chadjennings22) May 12, 2026

PMLB

The Blue Jays are considering using a four-man rotation for a week. Thursday's day off would make that possible.

Blue Jays are still working out rotation plans, but the current plan is to use Thursday's off-day to keep starters on their regular rest schedule through the Detroit series this weekend. That would mean: Weds, May 13 vs. TBR — Cease

Fri, May 15 vs. DET — Yesavage

Sat, May 16 vs. DET — Gausman

Sun, May 17 vs. DET — Corbin — Arden Zwelling (@ArdenZwelling) May 12, 2026

No word yet on Jose Berrios.

No word yet on Jose Berrios, who was set to visit with Dr. Keith Meister today. Schneider: “He's there now. We'll probably know more later tonight (or) tomorrow.” — Ben Nicholson-Smith (@bnicholsonsmith) May 12, 2026

No major progress for Roman Anthony.

Lots of injury updates from Tracy. Among the highlights : – Still no baseball activities for Roman Anthony. – Willson Contreras taking batting practice, feeling much better. – Garrett Crochet played catch off the mound, still progressing. — Mac Cerullo (@MacCerullo) May 12, 2026

Big Papi's Revenge.

David Ortiz waited nearly two decades to exact revenge on Joe West for calling him ugly. pic.twitter.com/P2RPBQwmi0 — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) May 12, 2026

Good question.

What's going on with Vladimir Guerrero Jr.? In the playoffs last

October: 18 games

, .397

, 13 extra-base hits (5 doubles and 8 home runs) . This season: 41 games, .300

, only 9 extra-base hits

(7 doubles and 2 home runs) . He's become a hitter… — Denis Casavant (@casavantdenis) May 12, 2026

Created by humans, assisted by AI.