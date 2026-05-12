A young NFL rookie refuses to be paid to ensure the future of his descendants

In a world where young athletes often succumb to the lure of luxury as soon as they turn pro, Jeremiyah Love stands out.

The Arizona Cardinals' new running back, selected third overall in the latest draft, has just signed a historic, fully guaranteed contract worth $53.02 million. Yet the 20-year-old has a very specific plan: not to spend a single penny of that fortune.

This four-year contract, including a massive $35 million signing bonus, makes him the seventh-highest-paid running back in the NFL. But for Love, this money represents much more than a salary; it's a legacy. His goal is to secure the financial future of his children and future generations—a level of discipline rare for an athlete his age.

The Revolutionary Impact of NIL on Players' Fortunes

If Love can afford such frugality on his NFL salary, it's thanks to the NIL (Name, Image, and Likeness) revolution in American college sports. Unlike previous generations, Love entered the professional ranks with his pockets already full. During his final season with the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, he pocketed no less than $1.5 million from his sponsorship deals.

Ranked among the NCAA's highest-earning athletes in 2025, he capitalized on his fame long before stepping onto a national league field. “I'm living in the NIL era, so I'm already in an excellent financial position,” he stated with disarming maturity.

As he prepares to take on stars like Saquon Barkley and Christian McCaffrey on the field, Jeremiyah Love is already winning the financial management battle behind the scenes. His journey perfectly illustrates how the new rules of college sports are radically transforming the lifestyles of future NFL superstars.

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